Much as it has across the nation, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused local event organizers to shuffle schedules.
Local event coordinators and directors are taking scheduling day-by-day, but there have been some cancellations of events expected to draw more than 50 people.
The Learn from the Masters Musical Outreach board of directors postponed its Music of Hope concert featuring Mandy Harvey and Billy McLaughlin. The concert was scheduled for April 3 at Morgan Performing Arts Center. The LMMO board of directors also decided to postpone Phil Keaggy with Adam Cord (May 15) and French finger-style player Pierre Bensusan (May 21) as a precaution.
“Pierre Bensusan is actually canceling his entire North American tour and rescheduling for next year,” Dr. Larry Birger said. “He has had various cancellations, even sold out shows. It’s disappointing because he has scheduled over 100 events between March and July and was supposed to be promoting his new album and new book. This is a huge deal as to the extent of this epidemic.”
Guitar in the Gallery March 22 at Gallery One, featuring Neil and Tamara Caulkins is still on the schedule.
CANCELLATIONS
The Kittitas County Library is closed, along with several other city facilities.
AROUND TOWN
The Kittitas County Historical Museum has had a few less visitors, but director Sadie Thayer said it’s been business as usual.
“We haven’t had any cancellations yet, but we are staying on top of current conditions (through the health department website),” Thayer said. “Our lecture series begins April 9 with Nick Quallas talking about a George Washington relative, who lived in the Columbia Basin. That is still on, but plans are subject to change.
“I do know that the Northern Kittitas County Historical Society Carpenter House Museum has closed until further notice.”
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors postponed the 112th Annual Awards Gala Thursday night at the Hotel Windrow. Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford said the chamber is continuing to monitor health department reports.
“We’re definitely taking all the precautions,” she said. “It’s still too early for us to consider summer programs, but we’re moving forward very cautiously and keeping in the loop.”
The Kittitas County Events Center’s main event isn’t until July, but director Kady Porterfield said they are following the recommendations and protocols outlined by the health department.
“We’re going on the health department recommendations. If they’re not recommending cancellations, then we’re moving forward with what they’re saying. As soon as that changes, we’ll change that for our customers,” Porterfield said. “I am by no means a professional in healthcare, but we are going to be prepared either way. But right now, our events are not affected.”
LARGE EVENTS
The concern at this point is for events with more than 50 people in attendance. But if the virus concern lingers over into summer, it could effect events like Dachshunds on Parade (June) or possibly Jazz in the Valley (July).
“We’ve been talking about how we can support the downtown businesses find ways to educate people and continue to enjoy downtown,” Ellensburg Downtown Association public relations coordinator Taylor Villwok said. “On the West Side, they have put a ban on large events in three counties, but we’re with what the health department is reporting and cautiously moving forward.”
The Adult Activity Center is seeing less traffic than normal, but the center will continue business as usual until further notice.