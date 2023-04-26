Every year it seems the fascination with running water throughout the countryside leads to a tragic outcome.
There has already been one death reported in connection with an irrigation canal in Grant County. Earlier this month, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to a car leaving the roadway and ending up in the canal. The quick actions of a police officer rescued the person trapped inside.
With the warmer weather on its way, people are getting outside to enjoy the recreational opportunities in Kittitas County, but some areas simply aren’t appropriate for such activities, according to the Kittitas Reclamation District.
The Manastash Ridge trail system is one of the most visited hiking routes in the county, used by thousands of people every year. One such area parallels the stretch of canal at the foot of Manastash Ridge. A service access trail running alongside the canal is frequented by recreators, and KRD Manager Urban Eberhart said these areas can create a dangerous situation.
As a result, the Kittitas Reclamation District removed the original bridge in 2020 and installed a 20-foot wide culvert that routes the South Branch Canal under the access point to the trailhead. The decision to replace the footbridge, Eberhart said, came as a result of talks with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Natural Resources and the Bureau of Reclamation.
“Many of the KRD canals have very step and vertical banks, sometimes made from smooth concrete,” he said. “The flow in the canals is deceptively fast, and there are no obstructions in the waterway to slow it down or provide any visual clues as to how fast that water is moving.”
He explained that the district’s system includes 30 siphons, 11 tunnels, along with numerous grates, culverts and spillways laid out along hundreds of miles of canals and laterals, all of which create potential hazards for both humans and animals.
The water running through the canal system averages anywhere from one to 10 feet deep and tends to be extremely cold due to its source. Eberhart said the district has been regularly putting up reminders of the dangers of utilizing irrigation canals for recreation on their social media accounts and website throughout the summer.
“We have been really trying to work on our public outreach on that subject,” he said. “It’s just so important and urgent that people know that as it heats up, they need to stay out of the canals. They are dangerous and they are not places to go swimming.
“There are chutes that are not waterslides,” he said. “They are ways for the water to change elevations, and they’re very dangerous. We’re really concerned about canal safety. Swimming pools are made for swimming, canals are not.”
The KRD started priming its system, bringing water down from Lake Easton on April 14 where it will make its way throughout the 300-plus miles of canals and laterals. It is intended for the delivery of water from Kittitas Valley’s rivers and reservoirs to farmers, ranchers and other water users throughout the valley.
As simple and inviting as the canals look, the public should not go into a canal, ditch, lateral or siphon to retrieve anything, including toys or pets or anything else. Instead, contact the local ditch rider or the KRD office to help.
As a reminder, the KRD reminds people to:
• Watch children at all times when they are near a canal, ditch, lateral or drain — Children may not understand that these canals and ditches are not safe for swimming or playing. Do not leave your children unattended around canals.
• Canals, ditches, laterals and drains are private property: These irrigation facilities are not public property. If you enter a ditch bank road, canal, ditch, lateral or siphon, you may be trespassing.
• Keep a safe distance from the edges of the canals: The sides of canals are extremely slick, making it difficult for people or pets to get out of the water.
• Never swim in a canal: Water in a canal can be extremely cold, even on a hot day. This may lead to hypothermia.
• Canals can be full of hidden dangers: Under the smooth water, canals may have unseen debris, swift undercurrents, vegetation and irrigation structures. These hidden dangers may trap you and prevent you from getting out of the canal.