Every year it seems the fascination with running water throughout the countryside leads to a tragic outcome.

There has already been one death reported in connection with an irrigation canal in Grant County. Earlier this month, the Sunnyside Police Department responded to a car leaving the roadway and ending up in the canal. The quick actions of a police officer rescued the person trapped inside.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com