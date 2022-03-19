It has been a week since the statewide masking requirement in schools was lifted, and Ellensburg High School seems to already be feeling the benefits. Principal Beau Snow said the change has been socially rewarding beyond belief.
“You can see kids smile, you can see their reactions, you can see them for more than just a mask,” Snow said.
Teachers Christine Roux and Sam Nelson feel the same way about the changes, it’s as if a huge weight has been lifted from the shoulders of students and staff.
“The minute we started the day without them it just felt lighter, and I could sense that the students felt a little lighter,” Nelson said. “I feel we have kind of just lost the importance of being able to share smiles with each other. We have gone two years without doing that, and having it back is like therapy.”
Nelson has been teaching health to freshman and sophomore students for 26 years. For her students, this was the first week of high school they didn’t need masks. The change is the first time many students have been able to fully see their teachers, and vice versa.
Roux said seeing the whole face of her students has been surprising, and it took her a minute to recognize the students she has been teaching.
“Half of the face is covered, you don’t have half of the personality. You don’t see the smiles, or the shape of the face. It just seemed like you were dealing with half the picture, and so now we get to deal again with the whole face and the whole student and it is wonderful,” she said.
Although masks are no longer required, they are still optional. It is not uncommon to see students and staff still wearing masks. The pandemic hasn’t gone away and there are still many who haven’t been vaccinated.
Nelson said she has observed students respecting the choices of others to keep their masks on. It isn’t uncommon to see two or more students walking the halls, some wearing masks and others not.
The school is still social distancing whenever possible. Snow said some classes are using the little theater because of the extra space, and there are more lunch tables set up to give students distance when they eat.
The policing element of masks requirements has gone away with the masks. Students don’t have to be constantly reminded and reprimanded if they take their masks off. Snow said this has created a feeling of freedom because there is one less thing students can get in trouble for.
People have been slowly getting used to the idea of not wearing masks at school, and according to Snow, fewer people are wearing masks now than at the start of the week. It has been a short week however, parent conferences have turned everyday into a half day, and spring break starts March. 21.
Snow said morale at EHS is as high as it has ever been. He said it could be the masks, it could be the freedom or it could just be the excitement of spring break. Whatever the case, students and staff seem brighter, and it feels like a new beginning.