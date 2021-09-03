Fair fun gets underway on Thursday By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Jalina Blackmore, and the turkey she is going to auction named Thanksgiving at the Kittitas County Fair. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Kids enjoy the carnival rides on the first day of the Kittitas County Fair on Thursday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County Fair opened Thursday, with carnival rides, best in show livestock and food that is so good you almost forget about the calories.The Kittitas County Fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but was able to open in full this year. The fair opens everyday this Labor Day weekend at 10 a.m.“So far so good,” said Roylene Crawford, one of the 18 fair directors. “Not having one (fair) last year kinda threw everybody off. We do it year in and year out but when you don’t do it for a year you sometimes forget some of the things you need to do and when.” The fair has been going strong, with all livestock judging being finished around Thursday afternoon. This marks the first step in the livestock events for the weekend. Livestock will be sold Friday, in the order they were placed by the judges at the Thursday market, with the first-place livestock being sold first.According to Shannon Basterrechea, lamb superintendent for 4-H, the animals are separated into different classes by weight, and then judged in that class. However, another part of the fair is to pull the top 15 animals of all weight class in that species for an “all-star team.” Once the all-stars are brought together, they are judged again to find a grand champion and a reserve champion.Saturday is for the fitting and showing of the livestock. According to Basterrechea, this is when the kids who raised the animals will groom the animals to look their best, and will also clean themselves up to look good. “They will go out to the show ring and show how well they handle their animals and work with them,” Basterrechea said. “So you want to have a nice animal that looks good out there that you can present to the fullest, and you want to present yourself to the fullest.”She said the judges are likely to ask the kids questions about their animals that they should be able to answer. This will show how much knowledge they have when it comes to agriculture.4-H also has a silent auction for a turkey Friday, which was raised by Jalina Blackmore since June. The turkey is named Thanksgiving and he is 5 months old.“I’m kind of excited (to sell Thanksgiving),” Blackmore said. “I don’t really want to get rid of him.”The final livestock event is Monday. The winners of fitting and showing on Saturday get to come back with their animals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jack Belcher Author email Follow Jack Belcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. 