Families and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembrance By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 6, 2021 The mood was somber on the corner of Fifth and Main Saturday, as those who have been lost to overdose were remembered by those who have been touched by the issue.Families, friends, and concerned residents gathered at the corner adjacent to the county courthouse to hold vigil for those who have been lost over the past year to a deadly fentanyl epidemic that has gripped the county. Family members and friends held signs and photos of those lost to draw attention to the issue, eliciting emotional responses from those who passed by.Community member Rick Jackson said he decided to organize the event after seeing a memorial for one of the victims to the epidemic about two months ago. "There were probably 75 kids that showed up to the skateboard park," he said.Jackson, who is homeless, said he doesn't know the kids at the skatepark by name, only by face. He had remembered seeing the young man who was being memorialized skateboard at the park, and he said it broke his heart to know that he passed before his time.“I’ve got two kids,” he said. “The second one happened, and the third one, and the fourth one. I said this has got to stop.”Although he said he can understand the young peoples’ struggles with addiction, Jackson said he feels like the major issue is that there is a lack of education about the current risks related to opiates.“They don’t know what’s out there,” he said. “At 16 years, you just don’t know, and with peer pressure and everything else, what else do you do?”Local resident Robert Ludwig helped organize the event as well and said he has also struggled with addiction as a youth, saying he is grateful to be clean and sober, and said he hopes that others can realize they can overcome their demons as well.“We want to get these kids off these drugs,” he said. “We want to get them away from the drugs, and we want to get the drugs away from the kids. We want to see this out of our community.” Although he made it through and has seven years clean under his belt, Ludwig said others in his family weren’t as fortunate and were lost to overdose. He said the need for addiction and mental health resources is crucial within rural communities like Ellensburg.“I think a lot of it is outreach,” he said. “As addicts, a lot of us are scared to reach out, afraid of the judgment that comes along with it.”In the meantime, Ludwig said vigils like the one held Saturday are a good place to start when it comes to getting the issue out to the community.“We’ve got to get people out here that know about these things and have gone through these things,” he said.EXPANDING RESOURCES“For me, this is heartbreaking that these families are having to go through this,” Community Health of Central Washington Community Connect Liaison Pamela Tuggle Miles said of the situation. “I think events like this put a face on this horrible epidemic we are facing.”Tuggle Miles said she’s not sure there is a true starting point when it comes to awareness of the issue, and that events like the one held Saturday can at least begin a dialogue between those who have been affected and local representatives at the city, county, law enforcement, and school district levels.“I think it would be great if they would step up and let us know what they are doing about this, because on the surface it appears that nobody’s doing anything about it,” she said. “We’re all standing out here screaming that something has to be done, but we don’t know what is being done.”Although some resources already exist in the community, Tuggle Miles said more action is needed to expand those offerings to those who need them.“I think we have a long way to go,” she said. “We need to be able to somehow get people to understand that this can happen to any family, anybody.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. 