A deadly fentanyl epidemic is tearing through the community, leaving a wake of devastated families in its path. For Mateo Quintero’s family, his death has left a trail of questions and unknowns that will most likely never be answered.
Mateo passed away after ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl on Aug. 16 at the age of 16 years old. In his case, the drug took a child who was full of dreams, ambitions and hope for the future, and his family hopes by telling his story that others will better understand the effects the epidemic is having on families like theirs.
Mateo’s stepsister Viri Magana explained that Mateo was born in Bogota, Colombia, and moved to the United States when he was about 10.
“In Colombia, he had a hard life starting out,” she said. “Coming here to the states, it was a big dream for a kid that grew up in a poor side of town over there to all of a sudden come to a stable home.”
Mateo moved to the United States with his father, sister, and grandparents. He enrolled at Morgan Middle School and worked hard to assimilate into the American way of life, which Magana said was understandably not easy.
“He told his little sister to not be afraid of starting school, because they didn’t know English or anything like that,” she said. “They took on a very big challenge, learning the language and culture.”
Being an only child prior to her mother being married to Mateo’s father, Magana said the adjustment was difficult at first, but a blessing in its own way.
“They were just the sweetest kids ever, and everyone got along immediately,” she said. “All of my cousins became his cousins. Our family automatically looked at them as their own blood.”
With Mateo, Magana said he was the little brother she had always wanted.
“It was pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “The thing with Mateo was you could always joke around with him, but when it came time, he would always look after our little sister. He always made sure we were OK.”
At the time of his death, Magana said Mateo was working at a local restaurant, where he started as a dishwasher. With time and hard work, he had begun cooking a bit in the kitchen, something she said he was very proud of.
“He was the type of boy that would learn something super quick,” she said. “He had so many dreams. One of his dreams was to start his own barbershop. He was always a businessman, and he come up with an idea and turn it into a business super fast.”
Mateo also embraced the close-knit family aesthetic he was a part of, often watching over his siblings.
“When my dad wasn’t home, he was the one that would take care of the house,” Magana said. “In a way, Mateo was our protector. He was a very sweet kid, full of energy and full of life. He was always willing to help anyone that came his way.”
Along with being passionate about skateboarding, Magana said Mateo’s favorite object in life was his bicycle.
“He would spend any money that he earned fixing his bike, making it look the way he wanted it to look,” she said. “His bike was the love of his life.”
As close knit as their family is, Magana said they struggle to understand why Mateo met the fate that he did. To their knowledge, the only drug he had recreationally used was marijuana.
“We did not see this coming,” she said. “In the last six months, we did notice a change or a shift in the people he wanted to hang out with. Typically, his friends would want to hang out at our house and have dinner, and we knew all of them.”
Magana said her family slowly began to notice that Mateo didn’t want to hang out with his original group of friends, a shift they attributed to a fight that occurred over a girl.
“We thought that the worst thing he did was smoke pot,” she said. “The last month was when we saw a very big difference in his behavior. There were times he would be in a very bad mood coming home. He didn’t want anyone to talk to him, and that was not normal for him. He went from a super happy kid always wanting to be with his family to being withdrawn.”
Magana said she feels like Mateo might have been coerced into using the pills as a recreational choice out of the urge to fit in with others.
“He came from Colombia into a new culture and was trying hard to make friends,” she said. “He wanted to fit in and make sure people didn’t notice his strong accent for example. He wanted to just be cool and fit in with the people he kind of looked up to. In a big way, I do think that it was because of that social stigma that is around, that teens have to do this to be cool or fit in, and you have to do what your friends are doing, otherwise you can’t hang out with them anymore.”
On the day Mateo passed away, he left for work at his scheduled shift at the restaurant, telling his father he would be home by 9 p.m. When he didn’t return by the time he said he would, Mateo’s father went to the restaurant to see if he was there, and he had left. Magana said her father kept calling Mateo, but he didn’t return until 10:30 p.m.
“When he got home, he kept apologizing and said he had lost track of time and was with his girlfriend,” she said. “When he got home, he was pointing to his leg and massaging it almost, saying he had a leg cramp that wouldn’t go away.”
Magana said her father laid Mateo down on his bed and started massaging his leg until Mateo said it was better and that he wanted to go to sleep.
“That was the last conversation that my dad had with him,” she said. “The next morning around 7, my mom told my dad to go wake Mateo up because she wanted to show him how to make breakfast. My little sister had to go wake Mateo up, and she was the one to go into his room first. At the time, she hadn’t realized that Mateo had already passed. Talking to her a couple days later, I asked her if she knew what happened, but she said she didn’t and just had tried to shake him and that he felt very heavy.”
When Mateo didn’t wake up to his sister’s effort, Magana said her father immediately knew something was wrong. Her father went in and discovered that Mateo was dead.
“Everything after that went by very fast,” she said. “The police arrived and everything, and he was declared dead in his room.”
Magana said Mateo’s death has been the most difficult thing the family has ever gone through together.
“My dad asks himself if he could have done more, was he too hard on him, or did he not know his friends well enough,” she said. “It’s a lot of guilt in a way. He died in our home, and what if I had woken up that night for example. For my little sister, she’s very withdrawn. Her and Mateo were very close. They were together 24/7. For her protector to be gone, she feels lost and out of place.”
For the family as a whole, Magana said they are constantly reminded of his loss during what would otherwise be simple events that occur on a daily basis.
“He had two cats and a dog that are still waiting for him to come home,” she said. “Just yesterday, we celebrated my sister’s birthday, and this time around Mateo isn’t in our family picture. Nothing is the same, and there is a lot of hurt.”
As the family became aware that multiple other families in the community have been affected by the epidemic, Magana said they have reached out to every one of them.
“It has brought us very close, but there is just extreme pain,” she said. “When we buried my brother, we sat down as a family and prayed that this is the last of it and that there are no more teens that have this pill in their hand. The day that I found out that Lauren (Larson) passed, I didn’t know her at all, but I knew exactly how her family felt. We had just gone through this.”
Magana said her family doesn’t understand how the people that are distributing the drugs responsible for the rash of deaths know that there’s been so many losses in the community and continue to sell them.
“It’s extremely painful,” she said. “You are just angry and confused and sick to your stomach.”
As the family continues to reel from the loss of Mateo, Magana said she hopes that teenagers in the community will take advantage of the help that is out there if they are struggling with addiction.
“We want the community to know that this is something we are talking about because we don’t want any other family to go through this,” she said.