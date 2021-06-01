His father once told him if his Little League team played for a state title and the game fell on race day, he’d go racing. “We’re a race family and we race for championships,” he was told.
They race. Like taking it down hard into the corners and powering out the other side, the racing passion runs deep in the Danton family. Sy Danton’s baseball days have come and gone and he ended up catching the racing bug, following the family footsteps to the track.
Danton is a father of two himself these days and his 4-year-old is already pestering him for a Go-Kart. Generation Next believes he’s ready for some seat time, having watched grandpa and grandma, dad and his aunt race on weekends.
Autocross racing is a passion for the Danton family, and for Sy, it started with his grandfather Stephen, who went on to win a national title, and his father Lawrence, who is a 15-time class and overall season champion. His mother, Dawn, and sister Stephanie Hart are also accomplished racers in a sport where time is the ticket to the winner’s circle and not running against other drivers on the same track.
“We take it seriously. We’ve raced through times when we couldn’t afford it. But the best part is having two adult children and still being able to play with them,” said Lawrence Danton, sitting in his son Sy’s shop at Blackbird Wraps and Vinyl.
Autocross has an estimated 100,000 drivers nationwide. It differs from road racing or oval racing in that there is only one car on the track at a time, competing against the clock rather than other cars. Drivers navigate through a defined course, generally on pavement, although there are times when they race on a concrete surface.
As an entry-level motorsport, it can lead to bigger and better things for drivers looking to move onto other more competitive and more expensive forms of racing like rallycross, or circuit racing.
“It’s driver focused and it’s a safer sport for the car and driver,” said Sy, who started racing in Go-Karts at 12-years-old. “My driving style is more on the aggressive side, forcing the car into the situation I want it to be in.
“We are a competitive family. You don’t stick with it, getting better and better, without a competitive nature. For me, it’s fun. I enjoy the adrenalin and being with the club and competing with my parents.”
As a family, they have well over 500 class wins, Lawrence said, and more than 30 club class and overall season championships. Lawrence started racing in 1990 and has won 15 championships. Dawn has earned 10 titles, Sy is a three-time champion and Stephanie has won a title twice.
They race in the Street Class where the maximum speed is around 70 mph. Tires are the big ticket item, but cost is at a minimum compared to other classes where you can ramp up the motor, suspension and get into a bigger budget.
“Racing with my family is fun, but our club is very family-oriented,” Stephanie said. “I like the adrenalin and being able to race without having to put a lot of money into the car.
“Doing this as a family makes it fun. We don’t always have times we can spend together. This two whole days where we are together, rooting for each other, and that’s important to me.”
Lawrence and Dawn race a Ford Focus RS in the Street 2 D Class. Stephanie and Sy run a Honda Civic in the Street 3 G Class. The racing is about performance and not power. Drivers run most of the course in second gear, concentrating on smooth corners and perfect lines.
Where Lawrence and Sy tend to take an aggressive approach, Dawn is more of a precision driver. To each their own in a game where time tells the tale — start the clock, stop the clock, whatta ya got?
“Racing against the clock makes it more appealing to me because I don’t think I would enjoy going wheel to wheel as much,” said Dawn, who started racing in 2005. “(Autocross) is about the skill and the drama without as many risks.
“I like the atmosphere and being on the track with everybody. It is competitive and I want to beat Lawrence. I don’t know when that will happen, but we once finished first and second with a 1/1000th of a second separating us.”
Where higher levels of racing seem like a dog-eat-dog, competitive arena. Autocross has its moments where the human spirit supersedes competitive nature.
“Dawn had never won a championship and went into the last weekend of the year battling with another driver for points,” Lawrence explained. “With the tires we run, some do better in warm weather and some do better in cold. As it turned out, it was a cold day and we had our warm weather tires.
“The other driver didn’t want to win a championship just because Dawn had the wrong kind of tires. She basically had the championship locked up and she told Dawn to run her car because she had the right tires. They both ran her car on the last day of the season and Dawn won her first ever championship that day because the other driver let her drive her car. That’s how friendly people are in our club.”
They race at Sand and Sage Sports Car Club. They have also run at the Sports Car Club of America in the Northwest Region and nationally at the National Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska. When the time arises to get out of town, they like other clubs around the western United States in Idaho, Montana, California, and Oregon.