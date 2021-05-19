The power of diversity is at hand with the most recent exhibit in the main gallery of the John Clymer Museum/Gallery.
Where concert promoter Bill Graham would put acts like Ravi Shankar, the Grateful Dead and Santana on the same bill in a seemingly obscure selection of musical direction. People found that the far-reaching diversity worked better than imagined.
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon has found success with that very formula with the exhibit “A Patchwork of Rural Sensations.”
The exhibit, which runs through July 3, features the paintings, acrylic on paper, work of David Allison, combined with the dazzling display of Quilts from the Kittitas Valley. And, there in the corner demanding its own attention is a visual layered work of the legendary John Clymer titled “Simon.”
“David Allison is a master painter. His work often provides an intense experience for the viewer, demanding that we take the time to look. There’s a tension in his work between what is seen and felt, providing an unorthodox expression of the world,” Lennon said.
“The work has a sometimes haunting beauty and grace beyond the clichés of most American landscape paintings. David’s paintings are always personal explorations and there is no sense that he will cease to explore and reveal his findings.”
The room blends Allison’s brushwork and the contemporary abstract expressionism of the quilter’s eye. Quilts by Debbie Rogers, Joanne Ferry, Cindy Arp-Teasley, Kim Beck and Lora Stoval fit into the setting with a certain style of their own.
“The work from some of the Valley Quilt Makers is a wonderful juxtaposition to David’s work. The quilts represent a great rural tradition which has always resisted rigid explanation. They beam with color and intricate, individualistic designs,” Lennon said. “Each quilt represents the choices of the maker. Techniques, the stitching, have wonderful names like cross hatching or the Irish chain. The maker of each quilt may be motivated by their fondness for old cloth they just can’t toss away, the feel of certain materials or a challenging design.
“The greatness of each quilt rests in the individual maker’s own energy, humor, uniqueness and desire to make something that avoids mass market replication. Like Allison’s paintings, the Quilts are representations of exploration, making, and the sublime nature of the rural.”
And the piece de resistance is Clymer’s work, “Simon.” It sets off a very bright background with a farmer with cows, a little bit out of the ordinary with John Clymer’s typical work.
“What I like bout this painting is this guy looks like a real farmer, a hard-working man doing what’s important. I think this is another example how John Clymer was paying attention to the world around him,” Lennon said. “It’s not a Norman Rockwell where it was romanticized life of Americana.
“It’s like, this guy is having a hard day. Not in a negative way. It’s just the guy is expressionless in his efforts. More of a personal kind of expression.”
Patrons will have the opportunity to make their own observations with the seemingly unorthodox blend of styles and techniques — like Ravi Shankar and Santana sharing the stage.