A new “Farm to School” Initiative will help promote synergy between the two CTE programs in the Thorp School District.
The two Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in the Thorp District, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Future Farmer of America (FFA), which is a new program in the district as of this year. This is according to FBLA Adviser Lynn French.
“Farm to School” will create a working farm on two acres and an old storage shed. The district hopes to break ground by this spring. The idea behind this is that FFA students will learn farming techniques, while FBLA students learn business management and accounting skills when creating a budget for the farm.
The Thorp School District is a relatively small district, which means many students who are in FBLA are also in FFA. The farm is twice as beneficial for them because they are learning both sets of skill on the back of one project.
“They tie together,” Andrew Perkins, CTE advisor and district superintendent said. “Maybe in larger districts they wouldn’t, but here they’re the same students. So, it all ties together.”
Harvest from the farm will be implemented into school lunches, which will help the district by providing healthy food to its students.
The farm is being funded mostly through grants, and Perkins said that they just recently received “a big one.” This month, the district received a $45,579.92 federal grant for the “Farm to School” initiative. This is the largest of many grants the district has received for the initiative.
Perkins said the federal grant will provide the district with experts who will perform a “proper soil and water analysis.” Perkins also said students in the district have already performed their own analysis of the area as a part of the program.
The federal grant also helps the district compare what they are building to schools that have created similar farms. This will help the Thorp School District decide on what produce to grow at the farm.
The primary objective of this program is to apply the business, math and science classes students have been taking to a real-world scenario, while simultaneously sourcing nutritional food for students.
The district will measure the success of the program by “documenting the growth” of student understanding of farming practices, the growth of CTE classes and the impact of the school lunch program.
Thorp School District is organizing a public auction to raise money to help fund CTE programs in the district. The public auction is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 6 and starts with a chicken fettuccine dinner. Tickets are being sold for $10. The auction is entirely organized by students in the CTE programs. French said that attending the auction is one of the best ways to support the district.