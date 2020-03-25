In a lot of ways, the Ellensburg Farmers Market is who we are.
Folks flock to historic downtown Ellensburg by the droves. Some are there to support the farmers and the agri-business. Others drop by to grab some fresh veggies or fruit. Maybe they’ve been waiting all week to munch fresh strawberries as they walk around visiting friends and neighbors.
People drive over the pass to spend the day, maybe find something local from this side of the hill. Maybe just get out of town and visit the best of the Kittitas Valley. It’s more than just a market, it’s a social event, and Ellensburg Farmers Market organizers are hanging on to the idea that opening day on May 2 is everything Ellensburg has come to love about its farmers market.
The importance of farmers markets across the state is reflected in the fact that even under the stay-at-home order from the state, farmers markets are allowed.
“Opening Day at the Farmer’s Market is always a big day,” organizer Colin Lamb said. “Our market is really accessible. The Spokane market is downtown and even the Yakima market people have to drive. There’s something about Ellensburg that is very welcoming.
“There’s a nice vibe and attitude of people at the market. The thing about our market, we’re not trying to push farms or farmers. People can grab noodles and tacos and sit on the sidewalk or at the picnic tables and have a quick meal. Everything is there downtown … then 1-1:30 p.m. and they’re all gone, until next week.”
It’s a social setting where people catch up on the latest news, grab a bite, maybe an out-of-town visit to support those responsible for feeding the world. Local organizers are hoping with their heart of hearts that the tradition will go on and that opening day on May 2 ushers in a new season with new and exciting things provided by nature.
“Right now, we just don’t know,” Lamb said. “The Farmer’s Market is in limbo. We could spread out the vendors and make sure there is plenty of hand sanitizer and extra attention to health care.
“But here a lot of the vendors are from the same family and they’re standing right next to each other, Or somebody comes from the West side and they’re all sitting in a car together for hundred miles. The whole idea is to attract a lot of people and there’s no way to keep the six-foot rule in place.”
Lamb said they are just going to have to tap into the positive energy of the Farmer’s Market itself — the people that put it on, the people that visit and shop, the folks that come over the hill or from eastern Washington for the day — yeah, it could happen.