February in Ellensburg was a bit warmer than normal, according to preliminary data received by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon.
The average temperature was 36.2 degrees which was 3.5 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 48.4 degrees, which was 6.5 degrees above normal. The highest was 64 degrees on the Feb. 28. Low temperatures averaged 24.1 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees above normal. The lowest was 16 degrees, on Feb. 19.
There were 28 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.32 inches during February, which was 0.50 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation — at least .01 inch — was received on three days with the heaviest, 0.16 inches reported on Feb. 7.
Precipitation this year has reached 1.59 inches, which is 0.42 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Ellensburg has been 3.08 inches, which is 2.33 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 52 mph which occurred on Feb. 11. There was one day when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for March from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near to below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Normal highs for Ellensburg rise from 47.0 degrees at the start of March to 58.0 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 26.0 degrees to 32.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.68 inches.