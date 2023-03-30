Kittitas County announced it will receive almost $11.2 million from a federal grant focused on wildfire mitigation projects.
The U.S. Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant aims to reduce wildfire risk in communities.
Kittitas County Conservation District partnered with Kittitas County Emergency Management, the Roslyn Fire Department and Kittitas Fire Adapted Communities Coalition last October to write a $10 million proposal to the Forest Service, according to a Kittitas County news release.
The proposal addresses the critical concern of reducing fuels near emergency egress routes identified by Kittitas County fire chiefs and connecting past treatments along areas to help suppress a wildfire while enhancing forest health, the county release states.
Two projects in Kittitas County were also awarded funding to reduce wildfire risk, according to the release:
$420,000 for a project to reduce hazardous fuels and vegetation in Washington State Horse Park by the state Department of Natural Resources
$750,000 for a project in Sky Meadows in South Cle Elum to implement fuel breaks and raise defensible space and emergency preparedness awareness
“This award is a testament to the strong partnership and dedication to mitigate wildfire impacts in our county. We are so pleased that our proposal was fully funded,” District Manager for Kittitas County Conservation District Anna Lael said in the release.
Residents are invited to a preparedness event at 10 a.m. on May 6 at Pioneer Coffee, 121 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, to learn more about wildfire suppression equipment and fortifying their homes.