The website for FFA states the organization is not only designed to develop future farmers, but future biologists, future chemists, future veterinarians, future engineers and future entrepreneurs.
FFA is the future, and the organization is moving forward through strange times defined by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. FFA members have adapted to the end of academic school years with online programs across the nation. In-person events like chapter banquets and state FFA conventions have been replaced with convention sessions and online activities.
For the first time in 50 years, the National FFA Organization’s Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) did not occur this summer.
“We have an obligation to protect the safety and health of our FFA members at our events,” Christine White, National FFA chief program officer, said on the website. “In addition to the health and safety of our members, there were other logistical issues as well — such as extended stay-at-home orders, large group restrictions and venue closures in the Washington, D.C., area that led to this decision.”
But the future marches on Ellensburg FFA director Steve Russell.
“Our state convention was postponed into June. Our public speakers will be presenting by Zoom,” he said. “Any showing events will be postponed until August or whenever we’re allowed to have the in-person activities.
“Right now, it’s all up in the air. My teaching partner (Sam Fims) and I are holding practices with our kids by having study activities online. We’re doing the best we can to get our kids prepared.”
FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet the challenges by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of agricultural career pathways.
It doesn’t get more challenging than this, Russell said, but farm kids know how to knuckle down and get a little creative during the pandemic.
“I think most of the concern is health issues. I think our county has done a good job in making things safe,” he said. “The kids livestock presentations and competitions are shutdown, but we are moving forward and adapting and doing the best job that we can.”
The leadership and public speakers continue to work on Zoom, presenting themselves in addition to the impromptu questions asked at the end of their speech.
“We continue to practice for the Zoom competition,” Russell said. “Public speaking isn’t a huge part of the program, but it’s one of the things we encourage all of our kids to do, whether it be in classroom or to take it out of the class into a competition environment.
“It sets up their future plans in that it teaches them to talk with adults.”
The Kittitas County Fair Board canceled projects and events in March, April and June. Events like beef weigh-in and the pre-show judging contest, horse judging, the swine clinic and others were canceled.
The Fair Board will continue to meet and consult with Kittitas County health officials, 4-H and FFA representatives and Livestock and Sales committees to reassess the situation
There has been no decision on plans to hold the Kittitas County Fair, which is one of the longest county fairs in Washington state and was first organized in 1885.