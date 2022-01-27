College students are not known for having a lot of money, and usually have to stretch their budgets to make ends meet. PUSH is an international organization that provides food to students, faculty and staff at universities, and opened a chapter at Central Washington University in 2015.
In fall of 2021, the CWU chapter of PUSH partnered with the Brooks Library to open a fully staffed pantry that’s open for anyone on campus.
“We would like our students to only worry about studying and not have to worry about basic needs,” said CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste.
PUSH stands for Presidents United to Solve Hunger, and held an open house for the pantry Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. At most universities across the world, PUSH is organized and operated by university staff and faculty, but at CWU it has been students leading the charge.
“The purpose of the open house is mainly focused for faculty and staff to tour the space, to get to know this initiative, because I think on this campus, a lot of people assume that it is run by faculty and staff,” Nelson said. “I think we want to create a clearer picture that it has actually been built from the ground up just by students who have been really leading this.”
This is not to say CWU faculty and staff haven’t been a part of PUSH. The chapter was started in 2015 when department chair of health and sciences, Ethan Bergman went to then-CWU President James Gaudino to ask for a chapter to be started. Bergman is now on the CWU staff advisory board that serves the organization.
The executive leadership council of CWU made a $1,000 donation to the program, and the open house was visited by DenBeste and CWU President Jim Wohlpart. Wohlpart was visiting to learn more about the program, but was also making notes on a grocery list.
“I already made a donation, and I’m gonna go shopping as well,” Wohlpart said. “Sometimes the donations help more because they know exactly what they need. We will donate on a regular basis so they will have plenty of funding, but we will also bring food in.”
One of the major takeaways Wohlpart got from the tour of the pantry was how empty the shelves were. Only a few of them were stocked, which Wohlpart took to mean two things.
“The fact that the shelves are empty is a great sign because it means students are using it, on the other hand it’s a terrible sign that we have so much need,” Wohlpart said.
Before getting the pantry, PUSH has been responsible for the bookshelves filled with food that some students may have seen around campus. All but three of these shelves have been removed so PUSH can focus its resources on the pantry. The shelves that remain on campus are in Black Hall, Shaw-Smyser Hall and the ASCWU Offices, and are maintained by university staff and faculty located there.
According to Nelson, there are around 35 students on staff at PUSH, including the eight officers. Their jobs are to keep the pantry stocked, and accept donations. Money donations can be made through the PUSH website at www.cwu.edu/push/presidents-united-solve-hunger. PUSH also accepts nonperishable food items, hygiene products, household items and cold weather essentials.
{p class=”p1”}Giving the people of CWU a tour of the pantry was not the only reason for the open house. PUSH wants to promote the community drive event that happens during the entire month of February. The open house serves as a way to inspire faculty, staff and students to invest in the program, and push it forwards.{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}