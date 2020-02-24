The Kittitas Valley League of Women Voters is co-sponsoring a free showing of “RESILIENCE: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 6 p.m., March 5 at Ellensburg High School Little Theatre, according to a news release.
A panel discussion will follow the showing. The one-hour documentary chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction and disease.
Research funded by the Center for Disease Control resulted in the science called Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and a movement to treat and prevent toxic stress. Now understood to be one of the leading contributors to everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression, extremely stressful experiences in childhood can alter brain development and have lifelong effects on health and behavior.
The documentary shows how to help break the cycles of adversity and disease. “RESILIENCE” is the first of a series of three films about children, stress, and resiliency, to be shown at Ellensburg High School Little Theatre on the first three Thursday evenings in March. These films are not available on streaming or cable services.
For questions about the event, please email the League at info@kittitasleague.org. This event is co-sponsored by the Kittitas County Public Health Department, Kittitas County Health Network, League of Women Voters of Kittitas County, West Valley School District, Ellensburg School District, and United Way of Central Washington.