The memorabilia from the Ellensburg Rodeo has been in its space at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs for over a year and a half. Now, it’s time to make it official with the induction of the Class of 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted things last year, but the tradition continues and the Ellensburg Rodeo will take its place in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame on July 17, joining 30 legendary rodeos and a slew of cowboys and cowgirls that have made the sport what it is, a preservation of western heritage.
“We’re excited to go. We’re going down there to represent our community, because it’s not just an Ellensburg Rodeo honor, but an honor for the entire community,” Ellensburg Rodeo board president Jerry Doolin said. “Our volunteers are what make the rodeo what it is and without them it would be impossible to put on.”
An estimated 20 present and past board members are scheduled to attend the induction ceremonies, representing one of the largest ProRodeo competitions of the regular season.
Doolin, along with longest standing board member and arena director Rick Cole and Ron Mitchell, will address the audience at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy outdoor ceremony.
“Since this honors the entire community and not just the current board, I thought it would be appropriate to have a voice from past and present represent us,” Doolin said. “Ron has been a part of the Ellensburg Rodeo for a number of years.
“Rick has been with it for (almost four decades) and serves as our arena director. So, I thought it was appropriate for them to speak at the ceremonies. It just represents all the years of service from 1923 to the present.”
The Ellensburg Rodeo boasted a $368,274 payout in 2019 and also is home to the Xtreme Bulls Tour, which presented an additional $101,520 in prize money for an overall total of $469,974 — a staggering amount for a community of a little over 21,000.
Since 1998, three Ellensburg Rodeo directors have been awarded the prestigious John Justin Committeeman of the Year Award — Ken MacRae (1998), Joel Smith (2007) and Steve Adler (2013).
Now, the Ellensburg Rodeo will join the Class of 2020, which also includes Cody Ohl, Grated Coconut, Butch Kirby, Jim Sutton Jr., Sunni Deb Backstrom, Randy Witte, and Martha Josey.