...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
While containment of the two Kittitas fires has been steadily increasing, fire crews are paying close attention to the stormy weather, which has brought lightning and unpredictable winds.
While the rain and humidity have helped to moderate the fire, according to Heather Appelhof, Public Information Officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 12, the wind is going to be a concern until the storms have passed through the area.
COW CANYON
While the current report of the Cow Canyon fire lists the containment at 40%, Appelhof said crews are planning to update that to 60% when the current shift is over. This fire is taking up more resources, with 388 personnel on site consisting of 14 hand crews, 14 engines, five dozers, eight water tenders and one helicopter.
While there have been a few lighting strikes in the area, Appelhof said they have enough crews already up there to put out another fire before it can get out of hand, the other concern for crews is the wind.
“With Cow Canyon there is a slight risk of spot fires coming out depending on the weather,” Appelhof said. “With the thunderstorm coming out, if we did get those gusty winds there is a slight potential there for a spot fire to come out of there. However we still have adequate resources to handle any spot fires that do come up in the next couple of days.”
However because of the weather, fire crews will not be demobilized until the contentment percentage gets higher.
VANTAGE HIGHWAY FIRE
While there are still flames and occasional hotspots, the Vantage Highway Fire is almost completely contained. As of Tuesday morning the fire was listed at 90% contained, with 155 personal on site consisting of only two hand crews, five engines and one dozer.
The likelihood of the fire spreading is very low, and firefighters have started suppression repair work, fixing the areas of the wilderness that were damaged by their efforts to contain the fire. While Tuesday’s report states “A strike team of engines will be patrolling the Vantage Highway Fire today and is ready to respond quickly to any increase in fire activity or new fires,” Vantage Highway itself is open.