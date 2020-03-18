A fire in a room in the North Hall residence hall on the Central Washington University campus Tuesday afternoon led to the evacuation of the building.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the fire. KVFR Fire Chief John Sinclair said nobody was injured. The building sustained minor smoke and fire damage, and Sinclair said that the building would be livable again by Wednesday.
The fire was caused by a student’s laptop computer which started smoking. Sinclair said the student noticed the smoke and put the laptop on the ground. The computer then caught fire and set off the fire alarm in the building. The student left the building and called 911.
Students living in the hall were distributed to other dorms for the night. It was unclear if the university will move students to other permanent living arrangements or have them move back into North Hall.