...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
This is photo of a fire east of Kittitas that happened in July of 2021, After slow start, wildland fire risk is again high in Kittitas County.
Fire danger is always a concern in the warmer weather, and something the Kittitas Valley Fire Department (KVFR) is ready for. According to Deputy Chief Rich Elliott, the strong rains earlier in the summer delayed the fire season for a while, but now he believes “we have probably, at this point, exhausted all the good will that the late moisture has brought to us.”
The fire season is here and firefighters are going to be busy for the next few weeks, indeed Elliott had to leave the interview with the Daily Record early because of a bush fire in the district.
“The fuels are what we call fully cured out, mainly we are talking grass and sage,” Elliott said. “When those fires start, particularly if they are adjacent to continuous fuel, in other words a way for a fire to continue spreading… that is where we have the opportunity with wind to really get large fires in fairly short periods of time.”
Most fires are under 10 acres, but in dry, windy and fuel heavy conditions these brush fires can get large quickly. Elliott said a fire becomes a large concern when it grows to over 100 acres, which happens around six times a season. Even more concerning are the fires that grow to be thousands of acres, these are less common and are only a problem for KVFR every couple of years.
One of the main concerns when fighting a multi-acre fire is keeping it from endangering people and structures. Firefighters will bring in heavy machinery such as bulldozers and other tractors to clear out brush and draw a line in the sand. The goal of this is to stop the fire from spreading, and is usually successful.
However, not all structures can be saved, and KVFR has trained their firefighters to accept when they can no longer save someone’s home, if it is empty of course. In this scenario, firefighters will stop trying to save one structure, and work on preventing the blaze from reaching others.
“When we don’t have adequate resources to have good chances at a good outcome, or when we are taking excessive risks, we are not going to engage,” Elliott said. “We are going to engage differently, we are going to find the next safest place to engage the fire. Instead of putting all our effort into saving a house that really is not going to be successful and likely hurt our people, we will back up and save the next seven houses. I would not be surprised to see structures lost this fire season in Kittitas County, it will not be for lack of effort, but it might be the inevitable outcome of the fire.”
There are actions homeowners can take to protect themselves and their homes. Clearing away surrounded brush from their house and making sure their family has an escape plan in case of fire can be critical in protecting homes and loved ones.
If people are unsure how they can improve the safety of their house, they can call their local fire district, be it KVFR or other, and someone from the department will come to their home and give advice on how to protect from wildfires. This service is completely free to the homeowner, and nothing the expert says has to be done, it is simply a suggestion. Elliott said these protective steps can also lower the cost of insurance payments as it lowers the risk of losing a home.