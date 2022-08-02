2021 Kittitas fire copy

This is photo of a fire east of Kittitas that happened in July of 2021, After slow start, wildland fire risk is again high in Kittitas County.

 Jack Belcher / Daily Record

Fire danger is always a concern in the warmer weather, and something the Kittitas Valley Fire Department (KVFR) is ready for. According to Deputy Chief Rich Elliott, the strong rains earlier in the summer delayed the fire season for a while, but now he believes “we have probably, at this point, exhausted all the good will that the late moisture has brought to us.”

The fire season is here and firefighters are going to be busy for the next few weeks, indeed Elliott had to leave the interview with the Daily Record early because of a bush fire in the district.