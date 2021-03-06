The ever-present Ellensburg wind tumbled leaves across the 135-year-old Independent Order of Odd Fellows Brick Road Memorial Park, which first opened in 1882 with 900 veterans of military service dating back to the Civil War.
Down the rows of memorials, some dating all the way back to 1882, was a marker set in the ground with the dead grass, brown in color, threatening to choke over the top, covering the name — Frank M. Henson.
Henson suffered an aortic aneurysm and died on Jan. 9, 1917 and was buried in the IOOF Brick Cemetery alongside fellow Grand Army of the Republic members, Frederick A. Stephens (1829-1917) and James N. Ferguson (1840-1918), with a temporary marker. It’s been that way ever since.
Doing the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do has always been important. But the ideal becomes even more critical today as America moves to regain its balance after a series of racial and political conflicts, coupled with the worst global pandemic since the Spanish flu.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum is in the process of placing a permanent Civil War Union headstone for Frank M. Henson and the two other soldiers next to him.
Henson enlisted in Company C of the 29th Regiment of the United States Colored Infantry at Jacksonville, Ill., on Nov. 2, 1864. After mustering out on Nov. 6, 1865 in Brownsville, Texas, he moved west and became the first black settler in Kittitas County (1886).
He worked as a ranch hand and became an integral part of the community. It seems only right that he have a proper headstone, Kittitas County Museum director Sadie Thayer said.
“It’s important, not only because he was the first black man to permanently reside in the Kittitas Valley, but because he was a Civil War veteran,” Thayer said. “He did a service for his country and he was very well loved by his peers.
“He needs to be taken care of and his memory needs to be looked after so he is not forgotten.”
According to Thayer’s research, Henson arrived in Ellensburg in 1886 alongside his friend John B. Fogarty. Both were from Springfield, Ill., where they had met and known each other over the years. Fogarty had visited Ellensburg the previous year and was listed in the 1885 census, to set his plans for a business and home. When Henson entered the Kittitas Valley, he made community history by being the first black man to enter and live here.
Henson went to work at the Fogarty ranch, helping with the horses and other stock. He also worked for Clarence S. Palmer at the Palmer & McGrath stable, located on the northwest corner of West Sixth Avenue and North Main Street. It later became the Clarence S. Palmer stable when McGrath left the business.
When automobiles came on the scene, Henson continued working for Palmer at his auto garage and taxi service, Thayer said. By 1907, with help from sheriff W. W. Bonney and Edward Pruyn, of the law firm Pruyn & Hoeffler, Henson was able to file for proof of his Civil War service.
Bonney and Pruyn were also part of the David Ford Post #11 of the Grand Army of the Republic, a veteran’s organization that Henson was also a part of, and the men were successful in their application. This led to Henson being able to file for his Civil War pension, which had been previously denied due to inaccurate reporting that Henson had had a medical discharge during the war.
On March 26, 1912, Henson was finally able to purchase a property on the west side of North Water Street just north of West Capitol Avenue, in an area today that would be part of the parking lot at Fred Meyer.
Thayer said the military paperwork has been filed and the headstone is expected to be placed sometime in June, bringing Frank M. Henson’s legacy full circle in a place he called home.