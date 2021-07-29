The summer is a sure sign of some sense of normal, coming off the Jazz in the Valley festival heading, down the home stretch to the return of the recently inducted ProRodeo Hall of Fame Ellensburg Rodeo.
The First Friday Art Walk offers a nice variety of visuals in the downtown district and a little bit of music with Chuck Boom playing at the Gård Vintners and acoustic duo Spiced Rye at The Mule.
“Kyle Bain is writing a new song and we’ll do ‘Mercy, Mercy’ the Stones did in 1963 or 64,” Chuck Boom drummer Rob Fraser said. “Every place you play has its own sound. So, generally speaking, playing at the Gard we’ll turn it down a little bit.
“It’s not that we’re turning down the energy, but we’re just kind of turning down the volume. It’ll be the same show.”
Some 10 venues are participating in the August First Friday Art Walk. The 420 Loft Art Gallery will present the 4th Annual Femme, featuring the artwork of the women of Kittitas County. The exhibit contains paintings, sculpture, fiber work and more, all by local artists.
The Clymer Museum and Gallery features “Ancestors Of Their Future’s Past” by Native American artists Ryan Feddersen, John Isiah Pepion, Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez in the main gallery and the Middleton-Hunt Collection in the McGiffen Room.
“In a world where the propensity for avoiding difficulties and the immediacy of choices seem more significant than the destinies of our descendants, the art of Ryan Feddersen, John Isiah Pepion, Louis Still Smoking and Robert Martinez give testimony to their time and place; their cultural inheritance; and speak directly to our responsibility to create a present worth receiving by future generations,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon said.
The Middleton-Hunt collection is the history of one family’s heritage, intertwined with the native culture of the Blackfoot and Blood Nations in Cardston, Alberta. It will remain on display in the McGiffen Room until Sept. 11.
Cornerstone Pie has Theo Denner's rock ‘n’ roll prints thru the ages on tap, while Gallery One Visual Arts Center has “What the Puppet” from Blue Bear Puppet Lab and the Rolling Zoo: Skateboard Art of Natyshred for visual entertainment.
Over at the Hotel Windrow, art lovers can take a look at original works by local artists around the hotel, then join crowd at the Top of the Burg deck for a view of the rooftop mural, by artists Justin Gibbens and Will Bow.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum on Third Avenue is honoring the heritage of the west with its updated fair and rodeo exhibit. Donald O’Connor and Austin Smith have their stuff up at the Gård Vintners.
It’s all there, music, art and a chance to get out and be a part of pre-pandemic life in the Kittitas Valley.