Like sprinkling a variety of spices, bringing a dish to life, the April First Friday Art Walk has something for everybody’s taste. Something new, something familiar, giving art patrons and music lovers a chance to settle in for the evening in the historic downtown.
There is vintage graphic designed rock ‘n’ roll posters at The Mule Cocktail Bar, quilts for CASA at the Gard Vintage, jewelry at Evolve Clothing, animal-themed art at the Gallery One Visual Arts Center, along with music in the air to start off the month on April Fool’s day.
The exhibit in the main room of the Clymer Museum/Gallery features the epic imagery of longtime artist Steve Jensen. Jensen comes from a long tradition of Norwegian fisherman and boat builders, growing up on his father’s fishing boat.
His current body of work, “Böts,” explores the universal image of the boat, curator Matthew Lennon said.
“Jensen’s work fearlessly and caringly addresses this most mysterious and profound odyssey. His work defies division, validates and celebrates human experiences,” Lennon said. “In the time of COVID and war, Steve Jensen speaks beyond misery, as he invites us to get on board and row. Everybody row! as Tom Waites says.”
Washington artist Pam Sharp’s work is on display in the McGiffen Room. Her creations in the animal world have a way of blending the spirits of man and animal.
“I began drawing animals when I was 5, and at 16 my first horse provided that special bond that reignited my desire. My art is most recognized by the vivid color and the attitudes of my subject matter,” Sharp said. “I am particularly drawn to birds; their bright colors and inquisitive attitudes are delightful.
“I have exhibited in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona and Washington. I also have collectors in Japan, Europe, United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and the United States.”
Patrons can take a step back into time with the images of Theo Denner’s vintage rock ‘n’ roll poster collection on display at The Mule Cocktail Bar & Restaurant, 119 East Fourth Ave.
Bill Graham Presents started on the West Coast, introducing epic musical shows at the San Francisco venues. The handbills took on a level of information when Graham used Bay Area graphic artists to make the psychedelic posters that became as sensational as the music itself.
There is also a collection of Screaming Trees posters at the Cornerstone Pie, in remembrance to the late, great Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan, along with Foo Fighters posters in memory of the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center features the undomesticated national call for animal-themed art juried by Jane Kim, Ink Dwell Power Plays, Cameron Tyzzer Wilson, CWU Student Art Club Exhibition.
On the musical side, Mel Peterson brings her sultry voice and epic stage presence to the Gard Vinter. She will be joined by Dr. Dre Feagin. A couple of doors down features the acoustic duo of Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond, along with the mixed media by Tarra Hall-Ward.