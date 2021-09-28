First Friday Art Walk officially moves into the fall season By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The John Clymer Museum/Gallery just put up the combined works of Edna Bjorge, Judy Kalin, Mindy Renee Clark and Samantha Birks Fisher in an exhibit called “Visual Articulations.” Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Patty Bury’s Waxing and Waning encaustics display showcases a mixture of paintings and ceramics, mixed with hot wax that is burned in as an inlay at Gallery One Visual Arts Center. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame at 416 N. Pearl Street features the historical rodeo inductees and poster art from the past. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. As the First Friday Art Walk officially moves into the fall season, galleries and businesses around the historic downtown gear up with a visual display of many different levels of art.The John Clymer Museum/Gallery just put up the combined works of Edna Bjorge, Judy Kalin, Mindy Renee Clark and Samantha Birks Fisher in an exhibit called "Visual Articulations," giving patrons and art lovers the opportunity to experience a multitude of visual complexities, combined with vivid splashes of color throughout the main gallery."The new exhibition is exciting, beautiful and complex," curator Matthew Lennon said. "It challenges viewers at many levels." The artists brought together in this exhibition gives a distinct engagement that forms an aesthetic of sensations, thought and possibility, Lennon explains."I still paint with oils and watercolors, but I find pastels to be instrumental for portraying the light, color and atmosphere I find in nature," Bjorge said."For me, making art is an ongoing life process. Through my paintings I try to help the viewer ‘see through my eyes,’ and perhaps experience the same sense of wonder and mystery I find in the natural world.” The Gallery One Visual Arts Center is coming off its annual fundraiser, Paint Ellensburg, with a sense of the dynamic. The gallery at 408 N. Pearl St. features a mixed media installation by Natalie Dotzauer and Nina Vichayapai called “Almost Home.”Patty Bury’s Waxing and Waning encaustics display showcases a mixture of paintings and ceramics, mixed with hot wax that is burned in as an inlay.“... A little whimsy, hopefully contributes something to the human condition,” she said.Gallery One will also have the wood sculpture of Darwin Davis.Over at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, 319 N. Pearl St., has the art of international artist Doug McKee’s carving and sculptures, creating unique pieces utilizing the skateboard as a conceptual anchor.The Mule at 119 E. Fourth Avenue will have the sweet sounds of Selecta Serenade with Black Grenade Entertainment, featuring island melodies from 6 to 8 p.m.  