The First Friday Art Walk is going to kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a bang. Live music, featured artists and their artwork will fill the downtown corridor with some much needed normalcy heading into the holiday.
“We’ve always been a part of First Friday Art Walk, so this is back to normal for us,” Dark Moon Craft Beer co-owner Matt Armstrong said. “We’ll have art up on the wall and Billy Mac playing music. It feels good to be doing this. The music and the art has been in a holding pattern for a while now.”
The Ellensburg First Friday Art Walk is designed to showcase performing and visual arts on a monthly basis in galleries and non-traditional spaces in Ellensburg. The event is designed to honor local artists and their work.
The July 2 art walk is the first full scale event since March of 2020 and will feature the city’s best and finest from 5 to 7 p.m. at various locations.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center will feature The Writings on the Wall, street art curated by Jason Clifton. Works from Solitude, ceramic works by Joshua Kuensting and Tranquility Reflections, acrylic painting by Pam Marks.
Don’t let street names like Voxx Romana, Charmswon or CCStencil fool you, these street artists are professional and vibrant in their medium, said curator and artist Jason Clifton, who paints under the name Heed the Pale Raven.
“These are all street artists from around the Northwest,” Clifton said. “These are people I know from my own street art work. We’re all kind of making a living on this. We have one from Portland, two from the Yakama Reservation, two from Pasco.
“Everything on display will be spray paint oriented. A portion will be on the stenciling side. The graffiti art is all done free hand. The overall medium will be spray painting. It’s considered new contemporary art and a legitimate art form. It’s cool people are actually making a living off of it.”
Contributing artists include Vox Romana, Charmswon, Dozer, Acodd, CCStencil, Modemoner, TABS, Gaber and Heed the Pale Rave.
The 420 Loft Art Gallery will be showing paintings and sculpture by local artists Mary Duke and Michelle Elzinga. Gård Vintners will feature photographs by Mark Berry and original paintings by Austin Smith.
Look for Sam Albright’s art work at the Dark Moon Craft Beer along with the music by Late for Supper (Billy Maguire), starting at 5:30 p.m. Singer/songwriter Clayton Kaiser will be playing at Cornerstone Pie and longtime Jazz in the Valley and local favorite Mel Peterson is scheduled to play at Gård Vintners.
