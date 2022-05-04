Seems only fitting that the First Friday Family Art Walk of May kicks off Arts Education Month.
Art patrons can join the Ellensburg Arts Commission and First Friday Art Walk venues in celebrating Arts Education Month.
The annual, month-long celebration is an opportunity to call attention to the critical role of arts learning in a complete and balanced education, empowering schools and communities to provide every student in every school with arts learning opportunities.
To celebrate Arts Education Month in Ellensburg, kids who visit the venues on the First Friday Art Walk will see a puppet performance by Brian Kooser’s company Blue Bear Puppet Lab and enjoy the visual arts in the meantime.
Evolve Clothing at 321 N. Pearl Street will feature the select mosaic tile works of local artist Gwen Budnik.
The Kittitas County Open Show at Gallery One Visual Arts Center will be such a gathering, opening on First Friday and running through June 11.
Juror Davin Diaz of DrewBoy Creative has selected 103 pieces by 92 individual artists to vie for various rewards in this annual all-media exhibition.
Diaz will distribute $5,000 in awards at the opening night reception on May 6 during the First Friday Art Walk.
“People are ready to get back together again in real life. The First Friday in April was the first time in a year we were able to get together without masks or mandates,” executive director Monica Miller said.
“This exhibit shows a lot of artists and it’s a wonderful representation of people that live and make art here in Kittitas County. But our goal is to provide something for everybody. We hope to continue to grow the number of artists work on display.”
Some of the awards include the city of Ellensburg Purchase Award, Best in Show honoring Eveleth Green, the Peggy Schaake Award, the Kitty Moe Award for 3D and the Eldean Adams Award for 2D, as well as others.
Some artists works on display include:
• Sam Albright, Out the Window, watercolor, 9 x 12 inches
• Crista Ann Ames, The Poet, stoneware, 5 x 3 x 4 feet
• Michelle Elzinga, Nested Curves, mixed: wasp nest, sheep skin, 45 x 19 x 12 inches
• Kayla Gallentine, Coyote — Spring, prismacolor on paper, 15 x 11inches
• Joseph Guggino, Profusion of Light: Milwaukee Art Museum Lobby, oil on linen, 45 x 55 inches
• Kathy Guss, Cup Set, wood fired porcelain, 10 x 6 x 8 inches
• Patrick Stanton, Diamonds and Sapphire Ring, 14k gold, diamonds and sapphire, 1 inch diameter
• Joanna Thomas, Untitled [where we endure], collage, graphite, typewriter text on found paper, 6 x 5 inches
At the John Ford Clymer Museum/Gallery, patrons can take in the work of Seattle artist Steve Jensen in the main room on Pearl Street.
The Voyager exhibit features carvings and sculptures of boats made from a variety of mediums, wood, glass, objects found on the beach, meaningful pieces of life that speaks of life on life’s terms and loss.
“Jensen’s work tradition and craft eloquently merge to remind us that life is a journey, a shared voyage. The boat, or vessel, speaks of the unknown, risk and necessity,” curator Matthew Lennon said.
“His work fearlessly and caringly addresses this most mysterious and profound odyssey. His work defies division, validates and celebrates human experiences.”
Cheryl Renee Long’s exhibition is up on the New Artist’s Wall. The museum and gallery also features the work of Caprial Hope, and Pam Sharp.
Liz Kucereck’s art is on display in the 311 space at Gard Vintners and local artist Austin Smith is featured in the 313 space. American Honey will provide the musical entertainment at the Gard.
Local singer/songwriter Kyle Bain will deliver his unique blend of music at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, which will also feature David Carrothers photography.