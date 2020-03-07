Update as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday: The Kittitas County Public Health Department is currently working with the individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 to gather information and begin contacting potential close contacts. The department will continue to update the public as information becomes available.
What is known at this time is the following:
• Patient is 67 year old, female, who is currently at home in isolation.
• The department has already isolated individuals that are known close contacts to the patient.
• Business and agencies in Kittitas County where the patient visited, while infectious, are being contacted.
• The patient is active in different recreational clubs across different counties.
“Our intention is to provide as much information as we can as our investigation moves forward, and at the same time, make personal contact with impacted locations and individuals prior to notifying the general public,” states KCPHD Director Tristen Lamb. “We want to reassure our residents that we take this very seriously and, as we learn of close contacts, we will notify those individuals immediately.”
Earlier story
The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) has been notified of a positive COVID-19 test result, according to a news release from the health department.
The patient, a 67-year-old Kittitas County woman, is stable and in isolation. She was seen at a local clinic. She is currently in home isolation with her spouse.
The test results are a presumptive positive from the University of Washington, which means there will still be confirmatory testing completed at the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Health care providers who had contact with the patient are being asked to self-isolate at this time.
KCPHD is working closely with health care partners and community members to begin an investigation with close contacts. Close contacts will be notified immediately by KCPHD.
On Friday afternoon, Kittitas County declared a state of emergency in regard to COVID-19. The declaration comes in response to increased testing and contact investigations within the county. This is all preemptive and provides for additional resources to Kittitas County.
The recommendations are remaining the same, but most likely will change soon. Please take the following precautions. The public will be notified immediately of any changes.
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick.
• Cover your cough.
Please use vetted sources of information: Washington State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Kittitas County Public Health.