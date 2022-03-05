Despite an eerily dry January and February, heavy snowfall at the end of 2021 and right after the new year have put local irrigators in a solid position going into spring.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s March 2022 total water supply available forecast for the Yakima basin indicates the water supply will likely satisfy all senior and junior water rights this irrigation season, according to a press release from the agency.
According to the release, precipitation was 113% of average from October to February and 100% of average for February. On March 1, the amount of water in the snowpack, known as snow water equivalent, was 93% of average. Reservoirs storage on March 1 was 786,000 acre-feet, 124% of average and 74% full.
“Reclamation manages the water in the five Yakima Project storage reservoirs, along with the basin’s unregulated inflows to fulfill water rights, water contracts and instream flow obligations,” the release said. “Water shortages in the basin are shared equally by the junior water rights, which represent over half of the water rights in the basin.”
According to the release, the Bureau of Reclamation will provide an updated water supply forecast monthly, at least through July, using the latest data each month to reflect any changing conditions as they develop.
“The March forecast is based on flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of March 1, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows,” the release said.
“Other future weather conditions that determine the timing of the runoff and the demand for water also are critical in determining stream flows, the extent to which the reservoirs fill, and the water supply for irrigation.”
STRONG AND WEAK PATTERNS
Bureau of Reclamation Hydrologist Chris Lynch said snowpack levels were definitely better a year ago at this point in the season, saying the overall water supply mirrored that trend. He said lack of precipitation in most of January and February is the cause of the lagging comparison.
“Last year had a dry stretch, but not as long,” he said. “It had events of snow building past the middle of January, and then it sort of went flat for part of that month. It then built through the rest of the winter.”
After the mountains began to build snowpack steadily in mid-December, leading up to the massive snowfall at the beginning of January, Lynch said things pretty much dropped off for the most part, save for some rain events.
“It really built there in the first week of January,” he said. “We have had some dustings of snow and some warm events, just a real mix of conditions. Overall, if you’re looking at the graph, it’s just flat. It doesn’t really rise much at all.”
With the recent weather events seen in the mountains, Lynch said most of it has ended up in the watershed and not reflected in snowpack levels.
“For the amount of precipitation that came in, most of it was rain,” he said. “Most of it went on through.”
Despite having a recent lack of snowpack buildup, Lynch said March and April hold a solid amount of hope in terms of the ability to increase the current numbers.
“March through mid-April generally shows an increase in snowpack in the preponderance of the years,” he said. “More years than not will build snow in that period. We might even get some snow in late April but it’s usually a mixed bag.”
Looking at this year’s weather patterns, Lynch said one thing strikes him as odd.
“We’re supposed to be in a La Niña year, which are typically wet,” he said. “We’ve had some good events, but we hit that real dry stretch there and it seems like most of the weather came in first. That’s a pretty long stretch that was dry there.”
Even though the numbers haven’t increased, Lynch said the heavy early snow has put local irrigators in a relatively safe space with room for growth.
“We ended up with 100% of normal precipitation in February, but around the 25th or so, we were at 25% for the month,” he said. “We had 75% of the month’s normal amount in the last several days. I am pleased with how that turned out. Even though it was warm, and we didn’t build the snowpack much, at least it did add water to the snowpack. It helped put more water in our reservoirs, so we did get something out of it, and it’s good to be grateful for what you get.”