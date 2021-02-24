It was founded on faith, became a reality on April 5, 1971, and is now closing in on the 50th anniversary of neighbors-helping-neighbors.
In the time of the COVID-19, Friends in Service to Humanity (FISH) is needed now more than ever. At nearly 50 years strong, executive director Peggy Morache believes FISH will be around in another 50 years.
“Wouldn’t it be nice if there was no need for our services?” said Morache, who has been in the executive director’s role for the past four years. “But as long as they do, we’ll be there to help people in need.”
What started as a food pantry working out of a closet at Grace Episcopal Church with 75 volunteers, has expanded into a non-profit organization with 17 full-time staff members and an estimated 200 volunteers with some 35 people working on any given day.
“I didn’t think I’d be alive 50 years later,” founding steering committee member Larry Lowther said with a laugh. “So, I think it’s pretty special that what we started back in 1971 is still helping people today.”
Over the years, FISH has stayed close to its roots, following in the footsteps put in place by the founders, keeping the needs of the community at the heart of program additions, while continually exploring the avenues of cooperation with governmental agencies, the church community and other the other resources available throughout Kittitas County.
“What a wonderful experience it was,” former chairman of the board Jean Cutlip said. “I got involved through my church, First Lutheran. We understood the need to help people. All the local churches came together to help out.
“Roger McCune was the director of the Food Bank when I was chairman and he helped me so much during the 12 years I was involved.”
Initially 75 volunteers took rotations in the Food Pantry at Grace Episcopal Church. The organization was founded on faith. In fact, the acronym pays tribute to Jesus feeding the masses with loaves and fishes and a reminder to all involved.
The volunteers called themselves “Minutemen for FISH” and operated out of that closet until 1977 when they moved to a larger space at the First United Methodist Church.
“I think neighbors-helping-neighbors is the way we should live our lives,” said Cutlip, who also worked as a volunteer. “I met some lovely people. The recipients that would come by. It was like a grocery store and people would and visit.
“We reached a wide variety of people. They were so grateful for our help and it was gratifying to be a part of something like that.”
Said Lowther, “It is pretty special what we were able to achieve,” he said. “Obviously, we were able to help and it’s nice to have an organization that is dedicated to dealing with those issues.
“Now days, it’s even more important with people being laid off from their jobs because of the coronavirus. There are people that have never been in this position before and FISH can help them through the process or gain access to other programs to help get through these difficult times.”
FISH has recently applied to the state on behalf of the pantry in Easton to provide a badly needed walk-in freezer for that pantry. FISH’s staff and volunteers helped install the freezer.
“I think it’s remarkable that this storied organization has been a resource for 50 for those who need it,” Morache said. “We provide hot meals for people that are hungry through our open table meal service. We feed seniors through our nutrition program and people that are homebound or disabled.
“Anyone under 18 can come in and get food. Last summer, we served 3,000 meals to children in Kittitas County. We are currently working with the health department, providing groceries or hot meals to people that are in (COVID-19) quarantine or sick with the disease.”
FISH’s three core programs are the Food Bank, the Food Pantry in Ellensburg, and Open Table Meal Service.
Food Bank - As the only Food Bank in Kittitas County, FISH routinely warehouses and distributes over 1 million pounds of food to the five food pantries located throughout Kittitas County, including FISH’s pantry in Ellensburg. A Food Bank does not serve the public directly, but does support the food pantries throughout the county with food, computer software and other needs.
The pantry in Kittitas has relied on the Food Bank to help with redesigning its pantry for more efficiency. The Food Bank has recently entered into a collaboration with Central Washington University to help establish a pantry on campus that will be a sub-contractor to FISH’s Food Bank.
Food Pantry - The Ellensburg Food Pantry supplies groceries to 40% of Kittitas County residents, including 15% of the city of Ellensburg. The pantry is client-choice which means each client “shops” by filling a grocery card with family favorites. They are not handed a box of food selected by staff or volunteers. The clients are given two visits per month and usually leave with 170-180 pounds of food. FISH is the only Food Pantry that is open Monday through Friday.
FISH’s Food Pantry has recently established a Supporting Wellness at Food Pantries (SWAP) program which is a nutritionally based color coding that helps clients make healthy food choices.
Food on the Move - FISH also has Food on the Move mobile pantries that serves Upper County rural areas, CWU campus until its on-campus pantry is operating and other areas of the County as needed.
It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up during these crazy times and FISH enters into its next 50 years in the midst of a global pandemic with the same goal in mind, neighbors-helping-neighbors.