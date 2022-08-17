...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and Yakima
Valley. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
FISH Community Food Bank harvests produce from a plot at Wildcat Farm near the CWU campus.
When it comes to produce, fresh is best, and the county’s food lifeline to community members in need is working hard to source fresh vegetables from their gardens.
FISH Community Food Bank is reaping the bounty of two gardening plots in the county, one of which is located on the Central Washington University Wildcat Farm complex, the other located at their Elmview facility. The produce grown in the gardens, part of the Food for All program, goes directly into the organization’s food programs, including the Senior Nutrition program.
On a sunny August day, FISH Basic Food Program Director Sheree Thatcher took a walk along the rows of the garden at the CWU complex, taking stock of the produce available for harvest, as well as planning what would come next in the garden this season.
The CWU plot is 50 feet long, with nine rows of produce including tomatoes, chard, kale, winter squash, broccoli, jalapeno and bell peppers. Herbs such as cilantro and parsley are also grown on the plot.
Thatcher said this year marks the third that the organization has been at Wildcat Farm. She said the original FISH plot at CWU was located in a smaller space within the complex, but this year she asked if there was a larger space available to fit the organization’s needs.
“I asked if it was possible, and they swapped with us,” she said of this year’s plot. “This is almost twice as big.”
Twice the land means twice the produce, and Thatcher said the harvest gets divvied up where it is needed most among FISH’s nutritional programs. The produce can be found within meals produced for the Food as Medicine program, as well as Meals on Wheels, the Open Table congregate dining program, and within the pantry for distribution to community members.
As the season moves toward fall, Thatcher said crops will be rotated once they reach the end of their productivity. She is planning on replacing the broccoli plantings with fall crops such as root vegetables like carrots, beets, and turnips.”
“Quite honestly, the kale has been doing so great that I actually didn’t expect to be still harvesting it,” she said. “I was planning on putting beans there, but the kale almost puts a happy crimp on my plan. We’ve already harvested 39 pounds of it, and it keeps on coming. We’ll just continue to harvest it until the season says no more.”
Thatcher said the garden wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of a dedicated team of volunteers, saying hours and hours of time and energy have been spent over the season in harvesting and maintenance.
“The volunteers are by far the best,” she said of the collective effort to keep the garden going strong. “Most gardens aren’t ready for planting in the spring, and they need prepping. It’s a lot of manual labor to get it looking like it does now.”
GETTING PRODUCE WHERE IT’S NEEDED
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the food bank’s vision is to eventually lease a quarter-acre of land from someone in the valley.
“We could turn it into a full working farm with a farm manager, greenhouses, and bees,” she said of the vision. “We could grow much more food than we are doing now, and we could do it on a year-round basis.”
Morache said the organization recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute produce boxes. The program, called Produce R.X. will help distribute the boxes to people in the same target group as the organization’s Food as Medicine program, including community members with hypertension and diabetes.
“The way this is different than Food as Medicine is the food in that program is prepared,” she said. “We will be able to help people learn to cook with fresh produce with the Fresh R.X. program. That’s a three-year grant, and we would love in that three years to have Food for All Farm grow so we continue to have that level of produce available year-round.”
Although she said the program warrants growth, Morache said she would love to see the plot at Wildcat Farm continue due to the ability of CWU students to help out and learn more about agriculture.
“It will always serve that purpose very well,” she said.