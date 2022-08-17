Support Local Journalism


When it comes to produce, fresh is best, and the county’s food lifeline to community members in need is working hard to source fresh vegetables from their gardens.

FISH Community Food Bank is reaping the bounty of two gardening plots in the county, one of which is located on the Central Washington University Wildcat Farm complex, the other located at their Elmview facility. The produce grown in the gardens, part of the Food for All program, goes directly into the organization’s food programs, including the Senior Nutrition program.

