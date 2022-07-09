For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a local nonprofit has restored the ability of the community’s seniors to gather for a healthy meal and catch up on recent happenings.
FISH Community Food Bank celebrated the grand opening of its Open Table congregates dining program last Thursday to a solid crowd of local seniors at their Lower County location on Main Street in Ellensburg. The Upper County location of the program held its grand opening right before Memorial Day weekend. The program was shelved at the onset of the pandemic due to public gathering restrictions and safety concerns.
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said although the grand opening was held last week, the program had a soft start in Upper County in May and at the Main Street location in Ellensburg in June, and although the soft-start anticipated gradual numbers of people returning to the program, they saw the direct opposite.
“We were prepared for people to come back to the congregate program very slowly because they had gotten accustomed to picking up their lunch and going home during COVID isolation, but that has not been the issue at all,” she said. “We are up to between 20 and 25 participants every day at both sites, and that ramped up very quickly. We have had a terrific response to it.”
Morache said Executive Chef Darren Macri has been pouring his heart and soul into the menu, putting a heavy focus on developing recipes that incorporate as many local ingredients as possible, including a large amount of produce grown by the food bank. Along with the healthy and local food being put on the table, Morache said the community aspect of the program is a major component of the design.
“It’s a great program because it encourages socialization among the participants of that congregate meal program,” she said. “That was the whole point of the program, that people would get together and be able to have conversations and community instead of being isolated and eating meals alone.”
After holding Upper County congregate meals in the Putnam Centennial Center and the Cle Elum Eagles, Morache said the program has moved to the Seventh Day Adventist Church for this year. She said the church is the perfect fit for their needs.
“We wanted a dining room that was bright and cheerful, and we wanted to be able to cook the meals here in Ellensburg in our Main Street kitchen and transport it up to Upper County as a catered meal,” she said. “I think we’ve finally found a permanent home in Upper County. The church has been so wonderful to us, and we are very happy in the location.”
Before the pandemic, the Lower County congregate program was held at the Cavalry Baptist Church and was open to anyone hungry. As a result, Morache said the meal services would host up to 40 people at a time. Once the organization took possession of the former Rodeo City BBQ building on Main Street, she said the program pivoted to serving residents over 60 due to the amount of table space being smaller than their former location at the church.
“We made a conscious decision to reopen and get our senior program up and running before we added the Open Table philosophy of anyone who’s hungry comes and gets lunch,” she said. “We have to pace ourselves every day. Maybe by late fall we would be looking at adding that, and we are considering letting the senior lunches be first and doing a second seating for people who are in need of a hot meal.”
Despite having a slightly smaller seating area in their new Main Street location, Morache said the tradeoff is worth it.
“The location is terrific,” she said. “It is as if it were built for us. We are able to have the dining room filled with senior nutrition, and one day a week we have a Rotary Club that meets in the other meeting room. Every day, we have Meals on Wheels being dispersed countywide out of that same building. Because of the way the building is laid out, we are able to do all of that without disrupting everything. Everybody has their own space, and everything is able to be very well organized and coordinated.”
Throughout his career Chef Macri has been no stranger to catering massive events, so the transition to cooking meals for the community has been seamless. Morache said his experience in catering has also made the logistics of serving excellent meals in Upper County has been highly successful.
“He’s well-trained to make this happen,” she said of Macri. “Thanks to the Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund, they have helped us buy a new vehicle that we are using to transport food every day from Ellensburg to Cle Elum.”
As the program has gotten on its feet and taken off over the past month, Chef Macri said opening the Main Street location and getting settled into the new Upper County location has been a huge success.
“The kitchen crew sees it as a blessing to be part of these conversations and the enjoyment of our meals made from scratch and locally-sourced ingredients,” he said. “It’s the highlight of the day for our entire kitchen crew. I use the same techniques I used in preparing meals for VIPs at Central Washington University. I’m just doing it for a different group of VIPs now.”
Although she said she sees many familiar faces amongst the returnees, Morache said there are also new faces in the congregation when she makes her visits to both locations.
“It’s so much fun to see people I have not seen since before the pandemic, but there’s also a lot of new faces there, especially in Cle Elum,” she said. “People are beginning to learn that this service is there for them, and those numbers are going up dramatically.”
With the Main Street location up and running, Morache said having a commercial kitchen owned by the organization and dedicated to their program is not only a dream come true but the result of years of hard work and dedication.
“It makes a world of difference for people,” she said. “It’s just a great experience for all of us.”
Any resident over 60 is welcome to sign up for Meals on Wheels and/or the Open Table program and can do so by contacting FISH at 509-933-3333