As local families see the painful hits to their pocketbooks as gas and food prices remain at high levels, the county’s lifeline to families in need is fighting every day to keep food on the table for all who need an extra hand in making ends meet.
For the first half of 2022, FISH Community Food Bank has seen a meteoric rise in client usage at their food bank and pantry and its Senior Nutrition/Meals on Wheels program. Along with the robust use of its recently relaunched congregate dining program for seniors, the level of food consumed is of massive proportions. Along with the food component, the nonprofit must deal with the added budgetary issue of rising costs as they get meals out to homebound residents throughout the county.
To put things in perspective, FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the food bank and pantry served 4,931 individuals in the first six months of 2021, with 198 new clients. For the first six months of this year, the organization has served 7,722 clients, with 253 new clients.
Although they have not done an official survey inquiring why more families are signing up, Morache said FISH employees heard multiple anecdotal accounts of families using the food bank and pantry more due to gas and food costs.
“We have been talking to clients and asking them if they are using the pantry more because of inflation, the cost of groceries and gasoline,” she said. “The answer is a resounding yes.
“The interesting thing about what people are telling us is that they’re not using us less as a supplemental food source and more as a primary food source. Groceries are so expensive now that they come to us and see what we have before supplementing at the grocery store. It’s the first time I’ve seen this trend in the six years I’ve been with FISH.”
BEYOND STAPLES
Whereas clients previously accessed the food bank and pantry for staple products, Morache said the most in-demand food item these days are protein staples in local families’ diets. Items like beef and chicken are sought after as the prices of those food products have shot up in grocery stores.
“We are constantly asking for donations of protein,” she said.
Beyond proteins, Morache said the average poundage of each client transaction has gone up this year. In 2021, the average twice-monthly poundage per person stood at 135 on a twice-monthly basis. In 2022, that figure has increased to 156.
Throughout the pandemic, Morache said FISH received substantial government subsidies to help offset food costs as client usage rose dramatically. As a result, she said FISH eliminated limits on what families could take away from their food pantry and bank visits.
“We stopped putting a ceiling on what people could take,” she said. “We are still doing that now. We are not putting limits on people, especially in the mobile pantry. When the mobile pantry goes out, we pretty much let people take whatever they need to.”
As the summer gets into full swing, Morache said FISH is fortunate to receive a large number of produce donations, and they supplement that with produce they grow themselves. Bolstering those two input factors, she said the organization also received a federal grant that allows it to purchase produce from local growers.
“We are really trying to expand the production on our Food for All Farm to get the produce we need from that,” she said of the in-house growing operation. “Our goal with the Food for All Farm is to turn it into a fully-functioning source of produce for our pantry and for our Food as Medicine program.”
BEYOND FOOD
Along with helping put food on the table, FISH also expanded its offerings this year, launching a diaper and formula bank for families with young ones in need of supplies. Morache said the demand for those items has been robust and said the efforts to get those products out have been successful, despite some initial challenges.
“We got off to a slow start because it was hard for us to find the supplies,” she said. “Like everybody else, we were scrambling for formula. We were scrambling to get all the things we needed to get the diaper bank up and running.”
Challenges met, Morache said the diaper bank is fully up and running.
“We have definitely had an increase in clientele based on the use of the diaper bank,” she said. “People are coming and using it, and we are constantly having new people signing up. I can always tell how successful the diaper bank is by the number of babies I hear crying in the pantry all week. When I hear that, I know the effort is a success.”
FOOD ON THE MOVE
Outside of the stationary food bank and pantry, Morache said FISH has also seen rapidly increased use of both the mobile pantry and the organization’s Meals on Wheels program for seniors. In the first six months of 2021, the Meals on Wheels program served 1,634 individuals, while in the first six months of this year the program has already served almost 3,000.
In past years, Morache said the cost of gas was not usually a factor in area seniors signing up for the Meals on Wheels program. The most common factor for new clients was being homebound, and Morache said the current trend is that more seniors are homebound due to the rising gas costs, especially in Upper County.
“More and more of our seniors are becoming homebound because they can’t afford to put gas in their car,” she said. “We’ve been seeing an uptick of people who say they love our congregate meals, but they can only afford to come once a week.
“In Upper County, there are so many pockets of rural communities up there, and to drive into Cle Elum from Easton for example every day to get lunch is not feasible for some people now.”
KEEPING FUNDS IN PLACE
Although FISH saves on food costs through wholesale and bulk purchases, costs to the organization are still remarkably higher than they were a year ago. Morache said FISH performed its due diligence in factoring a potential 15% increase in food costs into this year’s budget, but she said the wild card is not knowing where prices will go from their current levels.
“We hope that we won’t use all of that 15%, but compared to this time last year, that’s close to what we’re seeing,” she said of the cost increases. “That means we have to work harder to find grants. We have to work harder to fundraise. Just like everyone else supporting a family, we are supporting a family in this community. We are constantly trying to make ends meet around that.
“Food cost is a real concern for us. The biggest problem of course is the fact that nobody knows where this will end. We are currently seeing an 8% to 10% increase in some food items. That’s why we went to 15% in our budget because we don’t know where the top is in any of this.”
Along with planning for increases in food prices, Morache said FISH also had to do the same for fuel costs. Along with the mobile food pantry and the Meals on Wheels program, the organization also hosts summer meals in the park for families in need who have children home for the summer who don’t have access to the traditional reduced fee or free lunches through the school system. The organization also must move food from Ellensburg to Cle Elum for its Upper County congregate meal program throughout the week.
“Our mobile pantry is on the road every day,” Morache said of the gas hit to the organization. “It costs us about $1,000 a month to fill that truck. None of our other vans fill that level of fuel because they’re not as big, but they’re constantly on the road. For our Picnic in the Park program, we have five vans on the road every day. It all adds up.”
For those who would like to help the organization, Morache said cash donations are always preferred, as FISH can stretch a dollar further than individuals can for food purchases due to bulk transactions. She said she knows some would like to donate food, as it creates a direct link in helping people. For those people, protein and staples donations are appreciated.
“People always like to contribute food because it feels like you’re helping out your neighbor,” she said. “I would just encourage people to think about the things their families eat every day, and bring those items in.”