As spring approaches, a local nonprofit is forging ahead in its plans to expand services to some of the most vulnerable members of the community, as well as bringing back some of the services that have been shuttered during the pandemic.
FISH Community Food Bank officially took ownership of the former Rodeo City BBQ building on Main Street in Ellensburg in January, and Executive Director Peggy Morache said the team is hard at work making adjustments to the interior to bring it up to speed with the organization’s operations.
“Since closing at the end of January at Rodeo City, we have been in there doing renovations,” she said. “We had some small renovations we needed to do to the kitchen to accommodate our production-style cooking there. That has been accomplished and it has made a huge difference in the efficiency of our kitchen.”
Morache said crews have also been working on building office space in the former restaurant to accommodate all the organization’s foodservice staff. Staff members are currently split between the Main Street location and the pantry location adjacent to Bowers Field.
“It’s going to be great for their team,” she said. “It’s really been difficult having some of them down there and some of them up here, and we’re looking forward to having everyone under one roof.”
BRINGING BACK A TRADITION
Looking toward spring, Morache said FISH has been working with Southwest Washington Aging and Long-term Care on developing a plan to reopen congregate dining for seniors at the Main Street location. She said this has been the plan all along, but public health challenges surrounding the pandemic have made it impossible to move forward with until now.
“It’s really exciting for us,” she said. “I’m out today selecting paint to paint the dining room, which is really so much fun to try to make it really pretty for our seniors when they come back. It will be great to offer that social event every day for our seniors. The opportunity for them to come together, talk, and really enjoy a nice hot meal again is fantastic.”
Morache said she estimates it will take a month of working with the Kittitas County Public Health Department and the state long-term care agency to solidify a plan, and she said she hopes to resume the congregate service in approximately two months.
“We will have an open house when everything is finished at Rodeo City,” she said. “We think that will happen sometime in early June. We’ll be painting the outside and changing the signage to truly make it ours.”
EXPANDING PANTRY FACILITIES
At the Elmview location, Morache said the organization is working to raise the final $500,000 necessary to move forward with plans to expand pantry operations at that facility. The strategy moving forward is to work with charitable foundations to raise funds, including breaking up donation segments into $10,000 each. Morache said the organization has been able to raise $40,000 so far with that strategy, which began approximately three weeks ago.
“We’re chipping away at it a little bit. We are very close to everything we need to begin that build of our warehouse and the renovation of our pantry and our client center to incorporate an education aspect in that room,” she said. “We hope to be able to break ground sometime over the summer, and we are progressing towards that goal.”
Morache said one of the benefits of being able to expand office space at the Rodeo City location was that it gave them more room within the Elmview facility to expand existing pantry space, which she said will reduce the budget needed for the overall project there.
“We are able to move offices around instead of creating offices,” she said. “It also gives us the opportunity to use some of our former office spaces there to renovate the food pantry.”
Along with moving forward with the logistics of expansion, Morache said the food bank is making progress in setting up its diaper bank, saying product has been ordered and will arrive soon. The program, which was named Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, will offer both diapers and baby products such as ointments and creams to food pantry clients. Although some products are currently available, Morache said supply chain logistics have delayed some of the products from arriving faster.
“In the meantime, we do have some things already,” she said. “As they come in, we stock the shelves for the diaper bank. Initially it will look a little sparse in there while we wait for deliveries.”
On the operational side of the organization, Morache said there are currently four open slots on the board of directors, and she said the organization encourages community members interested in contributing to the effort to reach out regarding the openings.
“We are actively and strategically recruiting new members for our board,” she said. “We’ve just got so much happening, and we are still growing strong. We’ve reached a point where we are stable and sustainable, and it’s a great time to be part of FISH and our board.”