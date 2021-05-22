With generous help from state, county, and federal representation, as well as the continued generosity from the community, a local nonprofit is working to move forward on an ambitious expansion to better serve the needs of Kittitas County residents.
FISH Community Food Bank recently received $1.5 million in capital budget allocations from the state, which comes after the nonprofit received $750,000 in prior year allocations. The funds will help the food bank work forward in its plans to expand their pantry operations at Bowers Field, as well as purchase and modify the former Rodeo City BBQ property in downtown Ellensburg.
Along with modifying the Rodeo City location to eventually house all foodservice and congregate dining programs, the capital funding campaign will allow FISH to add a 6,000 square-foot warehouse at the Bowers location to address the growing needs of the food bank operations, which supplies over 1 million pounds of food to the county food pantries each year. The existing pantry operations at Bowers will also be expanded, as well as the development of a demonstration kitchen and area for educational events.
“Three years ago, we as an organization realized we needed much more space than we had,” FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said. “Our strategic plan called for us to increase programming to move us closer to sustainability as an organization.”
Morache said part of the plan involves developing revenue-producing programs so that the nonprofit can decrease reliance on fundraising. The plan equated to a need for increased space, and Morache said the food bank created a building committee that was tasked in looking for a property that could accommodate the nonprofit’s programs.
“There was just nothing available,” she said. “We looked all over Ellensburg. We worked with many different agencies, and we just could not find anything.”
The search ultimately led to the former Elmview recycling facility at Bowers Field, and Morache said FISH started talking to county representatives about a long-term lease on the building. Due to zoning issues, FISH could not develop foodservice programs at that property, so they continued to utilize Cavalry Baptist Church. As they looked at the former Elmview facility, Morache said conversations continued with the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners about creating a nerve center out at Bowers.
“They set the foundation for this,” Morache said of the commissioners and their efforts to help the food bank move forward with the relocation. “They recognized the need for this expansion and gave us the building with a 50-year lease for the land.”
Once the framework for the Bowers Field location was set up, Morache said the food bank began working with a consulting firm to develop a capital funding campaign. State-level representatives helped champion for the $750,000 allocation in 2019, continuing to do the same in the most recent legislative session.
Morache said the capital campaign started with a feasibility phase which is nearing its end. During that phase, she said multiple interviews were conducted to develop plans for construction. She said the money for the expansion will eventually come from both state, federal and county sources.
“The county has been extremely generous,” she said. “The state has helped us a great deal. Now we’re going to our federal representatives.”
On the federal level, Morache said the food bank hosted Rep. Kim Schrier for a tour of the facility at Bowers and has been working with her on developing a proposal for $900,000 in funding from the community project fund.
“She was particularly impressed with some of our innovative programs focused on nutrition,” Morache said of Rep. Schrier’s visit to the facility. “Being a physician, she really like the fact that we are trying to help people make good food choices. She and her staff selected our proposal as one of 10 out of 80 that were submitted to her office, and she moved it forward to the appropriations committee and we are now waiting for their decision.”
Morache said the food bank is also working with Sen. Patty Murray on a separate $900,000 allocation proposal that would come from congressional funds. On the county level, Morache said the food bank is working with commissioners to work towards receiving a community development block grant. A public hearing was held on that issue Monday, which Morache said went very well.
“We will have that ready to go around the first of June,” she said. “I can’t say enough about how the county commissioners have supported us through this whole thing. They’ve just been very supportive for all of this, and it has been a game changer with their level of support.”
In late June, Morache said FISH plans to release a report to the community on fundraising progress, and she said the organization looks forward to showing the community that feasibility studies have proven that the organization has the support to move forward with their plans.
“This our 50th anniversary year, so all of this is very exciting, thinking that maybe in the fall we’ll be able to break ground on a brand-new building and the first even permanent home for this organization that brings so much the county,” she said. “I want to be clear that it’s not all government money paying for this. This community as always has been extremely generous. We have received many pledges and continue to get pledges from people within the community that want to help us build this permanent home. The community has really stepped up as we’ve needed them, and we will continue to engage the community to help us with this project.”