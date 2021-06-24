A broad representation of community members showed their support for a local organization’s push to expand services within the county, as they packed a ballroom at Hotel Windrow Tuesday night to hear about the progress being made with the group’s ambitious plan.
FISH Community Food Bank recently completed a feasibility study pertaining to its plan to expand its facility at its Elmview location adjacent to Bowers Field. The plan also includes purchasing the former Rodeo City Barbecue location, which they are currently leasing for use in their Food as Medicine program.
“I was really happy with tonight’s turnout,” FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said of Tuesday night’s event. “When I looked around the room, I saw people who have been interested in this project for years and are really invested in this construction and expansion. I think they understand why it matters.”
Morache said she was particularly moved by Rep. Alex Ybarra’s attendance of the event, pointing out the help he has provided in securing capital funding for the group’s project.
“He has been so good to us,” she said. “He sees our vision and endorses it, and I’m so glad he was here with us.”
Morache said the 91 community members participated in the study, which lasted approximately 18 months. She said the group plans on holding a gala at Hotel Windrow in December to continue to celebrate the traction being made in the capital campaign.
“We’ll talk more about that between now and December,” she said. “We owed the people that participated in the feasibility study a summary of the outcome, and that’s why tonight was about. Most of the people in this room were part of that process, and they understand community perceptions around FISH. They helped us understand the things we needed to do in order to address any misconceptions about our plan.”
Morache said the turnout of people who are invested both emotionally and financially in the organization speaks numbers about the community’s support for the group’s campaign.
“Our mission is to connect people with food, resources, and hope,” she said. “When I look around this room, frankly what I see is hope. These people are stakeholders in what we are trying to do, and their generosity and hard work will help to provide those resources to help bring hope to those who need it.”
Hotel Windrow managing partner Steve Townsend said he was thrilled to have the hotel play a part in the organization’s work to advance their plans in the community.
“The hotel has been talking to Peggy since it was opened about having a fundraising event here, but delays in construction and the pandemic made it so it didn’t happen,” he said. “FISH is a great organization that has longstanding roots in this community, and we’re happy to help. We’re going to do some fun things to help raise awareness of their project, and we’re very excited to participate in it.”
Yakima Valley Community Foundation CEO Sharon Miracle said events like the one held Tuesday help organizations like hers gauge the amount of traction an organization has in their plans moving forward. With the turnout for the FISH event, she said it is clear that they have that type of traction with their capital campaign. She said her organization has provided grant funding to FISH multiple times over past years.
“They do some really amazing work,” she said. “When I was invited here tonight, I knew they had a capital campaign going on, and I wanted to learn more. We wanted to see if there was momentum, and it looks like they have incredible momentum. This is the largest conference room in Ellensburg, and it’s pretty full. They’ve come pretty far in their commitments for pledges, which is really exciting.”
Miracle said her organization specializes in impacting specific projects within organizations that impact the communities they are located in. Instead of providing general funding to an organization like FISH, they would provide funding for a program such as Meals on Wheels or Food as Medicine for example.
“What we’ve seen is some really great solutions coming forward from FISH to work outside of the normal box of a food bank handing out food,” she said. “The Food as Medicine program is really amazing, and I love that they’re thinking about how they can serve community needs in different ways.”
Rep. Alex Ybarra said he has really enjoyed seeing the progress made by FISH over the time he has served in his position, saying the organization’s scope is impressive.
“FISH is doing so much within the community,” he said. “Some food banks only work in one town or location, but FISH covers the whole county, and I think that is such a wonderful thing, which is why I support them fully.”
Ybarra said he places high priority on social service programs like FISH when they are being considered for capital funding allocations, saying their existence in the communities they serve is crucial to the health and wellbeing of local residents.
“Every legislator wants to help out the folks in the communities they serve that need the help,” he said. “In my opinion, I think that’s my job to help keep things working for programs like this. I will do whatever I can to help identify funding.”