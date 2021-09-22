FISH Community Food Bank receives $900,000 block grant By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 FISH Community Food Bank recently received a $900,000 block grant to help them move forward with their goal of expanding their service capability. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Prepared meals ready for freezing at the FISH Community Food Bank foodservice facility at the former Rodeo City BBQ in Ellensburg. The organization recently received a $900,000 block grant to help them move forward with their goal of expanding their service capability. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record FISH Community Food Bank executive chef Darren Macri prepares meals for distribution at the foodservice facility in the former Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg. The nonprofit recently received a $900,000 block grant to help them move forward with their goal of expanding their service capability. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A local nonprofit is now much closer to realizing its ultimate goal of expanding their service capability within Kittitas County.FISH Community Food Bank was recently approved for a $900,000 community development block grant from the Department of Commerce which will help it move forward with its growth plans. The organization plans on expanding their existing structure in the former Elmview recycling facility at Bowers Field, as well as formally purchase the former Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg.“We are extremely grateful to the county commissioners and the county Auditor’s Office for helping facilitate this community develop block grant,” FISH Director Peggy Morache said of the news. “We could not have done it if we had not had a local government who was willing to support us and put this forward to put this forward to the Department of Commerce.” Morache said the structure of the block grant application required the facilitation of local government in order to receive it, a process she said the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners were happy to assist with.“I am beyond thrilled that FISH received $900,000 to help people in Kittitas County,” Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said of the block grant. “This money will help expand and improve the food bank and food pantry resulting in the ability for people in our community get though life’s tough times, and as well as some of our most vulnerable populations.”Moving forward, Morache said FISH will work with the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office to ensure they comply with the specifications on how the funds from the grant can be used. “They’ll supervise the grant, and we’re very grateful to them,” Morache said. “We have two separate projects in the works right now. The purchase of the Rodeo City BBQ building for our foodservice programs, and the construction of the food bank warehouse, renovations to enlarge the food pantry, and the client reception and education center. All of that will be on the Elmview Road property.”Morache said the funds from the block grant will be used for the first phase of construction on the 6,000 square-foot food bank. On a larger scale, she said the awarding of the block grant also allows them to access approximately $1.5 million which was awarded to the food bank from state’s capital budget this year.“In order to access that money, we have to be able to prove that we have the ability to complete the project,” she said. “The $900,000 helps us do that. The two combined funding sources will help complete the food bank and will give us a good start on the pantry, reception, and education areas. We believe we’ll be ready to break ground in either winter or spring of 2022.”Throughout the process, Morache said the food bank will continue to work towards raising funds to complete the pantry and the education center, a process she said involves approaching foundations and local legislators.“I know all of this sounds like FISH has a lot of money coming in, but all of it is restricted to the construction of the building,” she said. “We are still providing groceries and hot meals to the community, including children and seniors. Our summer program provided 65,000 meals to children. We are appreciative of the generous support from the community in keeping food on the table of our neighbors. It is an exciting time for us, and most days are a bit hectic, but we keep on going because we see the community benefit to a permanent home to FISH’s operations and open table meal service.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Block Grant Pantry Peggy Morache Commerce Economics Politics Institutes Fish Community Food Bank Department Of Commerce Building Kittitas County Board KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signKittitas County lifts burn banProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballDollar General store opens for business in KittitasJLL arranges $468.70M construction loan for trophy Class A office development in downtown Bellevue, WA Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter