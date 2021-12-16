top story FISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bank By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Author email Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A diaper bank in Logan, Utah. FISH Community Food Bank recently received a grant from the state department of commerce to move forward with creating a diaper bank for the county, which will begin in January. Steve Kent/Herald Journal FISH Community Food Bank recently received grant approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a diaper bank. TNS Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. A local nonprofit recently received authorization to move forward with a program that will have the potential to create all the difference in the monthly budgeting of single parents in financial need.FISH Community Food Bank recently received grant approval from the Washington State Department of Commerce to create a diaper bank as part of their integrated food and supply distribution process. The funding will allow the food bank to purchase diapers to distribute, along with other cost-prohibitive items such as ointments and formula for infants.FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the diaper bank concept is completely new for Washington State, although there are similar programs in place in other parts of the country. She said the grant funding is functional for two years starting in January and will provide approximately $70,000 in total toward the program. “We’ve always known that we were not meeting that need to the degree that we should meet,” she said of the demand for diapers and related products for food bank clients. “We’ve had diapers, but what we have done is rely on donations, which meant that we would run out of different sizes.”Along with the challenge of relying on donations to provide consistency in diaper sizes, Morache said it was a constant challenge to stock other baby products such as ointments, creams, and formula.“Formula is very expensive,” she said. “We recognize this need, and we have a lot of single parents who use our pantry. They welcome an expansion of this service, so when the diaper bank grant came across my desk, I was delighted. It gave us an opportunity to apply for it and provide not only for the Ellensburg pantry, but also to become a diaper bank in the same way that we are currently a food bank.”The major benefit Morache pointed out in the structure of being a diaper bank is that the organization can share products as needed with other pantries in the county. For example, she said there is a demonstrated need for baby-related products at the food bank located on the Central Washington University campus. Under the diaper bank structure, she said the CWU food bank will have access to those products when needed. “We will have formula and all sorts of other essentials that are so expensive for young folks just starting out and trying to get themselves settled,” she said. “It’s just so hard to do. We will be buying the products in bulk and stocking our shelves with them on a regular basis. We will use the same percentages of distribution to the other pantries as we do with food.”As baby-related products are unique in their need-based demographic, Morache said some pantries will not require regular shipments. She used the Easton pantry for an example, saying their need is minimal for those types of products, which allows them to divert that allocation to another pantry that has a higher need.“That gives us the flexibility to share with a pantry such as the one at CWU, which is not one of our regular subcontractors,” she said.After the grant funds expire in two years, Morache said the department of commerce will be tasked with trying to find a way to extend the funding on longer-term basis. In the meantime, she said organizations like FISH are tasked with reporting exactly how many products go where and to whom. She said it is her hope that reporting done by FISH and other grant recipients under the program will help demonstrate a long-term need for a diaper bank program.“Ideally, this would be a permanent situation where we would be the diaper bank for Kittitas County in perpetuity,” she said. “The reporting we have to do for this will be on a monthly basis, and a lot of it is reporting on how many pantry users come and get diapers, as well as a close count on the demographics of the parents and the ages of the children. We can serve any child under the program that is three years of age or younger.”As the plan gets off the ground and the reporting to the state begins, Morache said she feels that the program will serve a large portion of the existing need in the county, as long as residents use the program responsibly.“$70,000 over two years isn’t huge, but it’s enough to meet a significant amount of need, as long as those people who are using the diaper bank are truly in need of help for their babies,” she said. “What I’m hoping is that we can prove the need over the next two years to the degree that our funding will increase at the end of those two years. My concern and my hope is that people who don’t really need these products won’t use it, and that they’ll leave it for people that are truly in need to take care of their babies. KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Author email 