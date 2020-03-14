Despite mounting concern with community spread of the COVID-19 virus within Kittitas County, a local nonprofit is stepping up to ensure that meals still get to the fridges and tables of those who need it most.
FISH Food Bank is adjusting its protocols for food distribution within the county, and the organization is committed to ensure operations continue to roll out smoothly in the wake of the virus. Executive Director Peggy Morache said the food bank is changing many of their methods of feeding those who need it.
“Because of the social distancing that has been recommended, we have decided to go to systems both in our meal service and our food pantry that will be low or no personal contact,” she said.
Instead of serving meals regularly in their traditional congregate dining setting for a portion of the senior nutrition program, Morache said the food bank will begin delivering those meals to the homes of those who need them as part of their meals on wheels program.
“All of our seniors will still get their meals,” she said. “Our goal here is to make sure that we do not disrupt service. We want to make sure that anybody who’s hungry is getting fed.”
To keep the contact to a minimum, Morache said the food bank is preparing frozen meals in house to distribute to homes. The frozen method will enable the drivers to handle the increased number of homes they need to deliver to by delivering once a week instead of daily.
“Those frozen (meals) are good for the entire week,” she said. “Our cooks are cooking as we speak and packaging and freezing to send out.”
Because they are disbanding the group dining option at the food bank, Morache said those who do not qualify for the senior nutrition program will need to utilize other methods of food distribution from the bank.
“If people are hungry, we have given them options and ways to contact us and we will help to get food for them, but not in a congregate setting,” she said. “They’ll get them at home. We’re not turning anyone away because we’re not serving at the food bank. We’re just giving them alternative ways to get food.”
Although the food pantry will continue operations, Morache said the protocol adjustments for that component were slightly trickier.
“We’re going to what I call a bucket brigade system,” she said. “What will happen is people will come to a window and won’t come in the building at all at FISH. They will come to the window and register and tell us who they are. We will mark them off and they will go down to the food bank where we will have prepackaged food we will give them. We will go away from the client choice model where they browse pick out food, because we don’t want them handling the food. We don’t want them picking things up and putting them back. The produce will be prebagged and volunteers will be doing that.”
VOLUNTEER, STAFF PROCEDURES
Morache said volunteers at the bank will be observing all required sanitation measures, including multiple disinfection procedures during the day.
“We will continue to do that with volunteers,” she said. “They will be gloved and any who want masks will be given masks.”
Morache said the morale is high among volunteers, and that those who aren’t in the high-risk pool for contracting the virus are showing up and working.
“Obviously, many of our volunteers are in that pool because they’re retired,” she said. “They’re older people, and we have had a few that call and say they can’t come because they’re worried about the exposure. We understand that totally.”
Morache said taking the concerns of both volunteers and clients of the food bank is of utmost importance to the food bank, and that limiting personal interaction to a minimum will help provide comfort to those who work at and utilize the services of the food bank.
“In the last week or so, our client numbers have dropped off,” she said. “We think people aren’t coming because our waiting room is very crowded, so that was part of our motivation is that we didn’t want people in that waiting area outside the pantry and then going through the pantry browsing and touching things. It was not a good idea.”
With the new protocols in place, Morache said she feels that those concerns can be alleviated as the need for meals within the community rises.
“We see going to this low or no contact method for all of our operations as something that will benefit everybody we serve,” she said. “Staff, clients and volunteers.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Morache said the food bank had a meeting with Ellensburg School District officials Thursday to talk about protocol in the scenario that the district would need to close schools to prevent community spread. In that case, she said the food bank would adopt their summer meals model, where they traditionally provide meals to students in need while school isn’t in session. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced all K-12 statewide will be closed from March 17 to April 24.
“We will put that model in place and find a way to distribute lunches,” she said. “During the summer meals, we make lunches every day and distribute them to the parks. It will be something similar to that. We’re working out the particulars of it right now, but that’s the model.”
Morache said it will place some financial strain on the food bank because it doesn’t get reimbursed for the student meal program by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction until the money has been spent by the food bank.
“We’ll go out a bit with money and it will be a little while before we see any come back to us to reimburse us,” she said. “It will be a little bit of a strain, but we have no choice. We have to help feed children when they’re out of school. These are children where many of the parents will be working and we see it as our responsibility to do it.”
Looking into the future, Morache said she is concerned that the economic impact of the virus will be felt among the most vulnerable members of the community and that more people will end up needing to utilize the services of the food bank.
“I think we will see much more need than we’ve ever seen before,” she said. “I think the long-range economic impact of this whole thing is something that as a community we’re going to feel for a long time. What that means is that our numbers will start to go up pretty dramatically if business goes down and people are laid off, as restaurants aren’t getting a lot of customers and tips go away. That sort of thing is going to begin to hit people and they’ll look to us to help them. At some point, we are going to need help with food.”
To address this issue, Morache said she plans to reach out to the community via social media and ask for people to donate money to the food bank in lieu of food.
“We can buy so much more cheaply and stretch a dollar much farther,” she said. “If someone sends us $5, we can get about $20 worth of food with our purchasing ability. We are going to be asking for help around that, because we know there’s going to be a strain on us before this is over and done.”
Morache said the food bank has never received a negative response to its call for fundraising in times like these, and she said she is already seeing people step up to help. When the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce cancelled its annual awards gala on Thursday, it worked with the Hotel Windrow to donate 125 roasted chickens to the food bank that were slated to be served at the event. Morache said chamber members even helped package them and get them over to the bank for distribution.
“This is one of the most generous communities that I’ve ever worked in,” she said. “Based on my history with this community, I feel very confident that they will rise to the occasion and help their neighbors.”