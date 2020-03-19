With the most recent positive result for COVID-19 in Kittitas County resulting in a request for students and staff of Lincoln Elementary School to self-quarantine until March 25, FISH Food Bank is looking for ways to ensure those who require quarantine still receive food.
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said as of Wednesday afternoon, she had not been notified of the request placed on Lincoln students and staff, but the student meal program continues to operate until the end of the week.
During distribution of the meals, she emphasized employees and volunteers were adhering to rigorous hygiene protocols as recommended by public health. She said due to the volume of meals and the method of distribution, there is no way of knowing which school’s students are being served from day to day.
“There’s no personal contact,” she said. “It’s hand to bag through the window and the person takes the bag. We don’t have a way of knowing which school the students to go when they drive up with the parent.”
Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of the positive result, Morache said the food bank had received calls from parents who are not able to make it to the distribution points for a variety of reasons.
“We are sending those lunches out by volunteers,” she said. “The volunteers are taking those out and delivering them. If that turns out to be the case for Lincoln, that’s going to be huge because that will be a lot of students and we’ll have to figure out how to get the lunches delivered.”
The lunch distribution schedule will wrap up on Friday, as spring break was originally planned for the following week prior to classes being called off. Morache said after Friday, families are being asked to divert their needs to the food pantry distribution method.
“That gives us a week to plan distribution,” she said. “We don’t think distribution is as efficient as it could be.”
DISTRIBUTION OPTIONS
Morache said meetings are planned for next week to cover the topic of potentially setting up a bus route distribution system, where a school bus driver would follow their normal route accompanied by a volunteer from the food bank. Lunches would be distributed at the points where the students would normally board the bus along the route.
“Some other school districts are doing this now, and it’s working out very well,” she said. “I think that’s what we’re going to do.”
Despite the changing dynamics of the virus and its impact on the community, Morache said the lunch distribution program has been able to feed a large number of students since it began Monday. The first day saw 175 meal packages being distributed, with Tuesday’s number growing to 208. Wednesday saw 210 packages going out to students, with the bags consisting of rations for lunch and breakfast the following morning. The meals are being distributed from the bus loading area at Morgan Middle School.
Although she sees a critical need to pivot towards a more expansive distribution system as the school closures persist, Morache said the current system has performed well especially in light of the compressed time period the food bank had to execute it.
“We didn’t know anything about this until Friday,” she said. “We scrambled to put together a system that would get food out to as many children as we could. I think the bus route is a better and more effective way to do it, and that’s what we’re going to be talking about. Some parents work and can’t come home and get their children to bring them and pick up lunch. My concern is that some children who need lunch are not getting it because we are not taking it out to where we are. I think we’re going to be able to do a better job of it, but I think we did pretty well this week given our limitations.”
Morache said the food bank’s change in protocol for food pantry distribution has gotten off to a strong start since it was implemented at the beginning of the week. The shift involves limited contact between volunteers and people picking up food and eliminates hands-on contact with clients and food sitting in the pantry.
“It’s really been great,” she said. “Last week, our numbers at the pantry had fallen to about 12 (clients) a day, and that’s substantially lower than we normally have. We think it’s because people didn’t like being in that waiting room, because it’s so close. Monday when we switched to the lower no-contact (method), we had 36 people. They’re averaging about 40 to 50 every day.”
Morache said the food bank expects those numbers to increase due to the closure of APOYO and the Kittitas Neighborhood Pantry, leaving FISH the sole provider of groceries to vulnerable populations in Lower County. She said there have been concerns about the impact of the food bank’s suspension of congregate lunches but that local businesses have stepped up to help fill the void during the pandemic. Daily Bread & Mercantile agreed to help provide hot lunches to the local homeless community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Ellensburg Pasta Company has agreed to provide the services on Tuesdays. Morache said she is looking for another business to help fill the need on Thursdays.
“That way, people who had been able to come to us and get lunch are able to get something to eat,” she said.
As the crisis worsens and the situation changes almost by the hour, Morache said she is constantly amazed at the ability for the community to rally to help their neighbors in need.
“They always do,” she said. “It’s really gratifying to see how this community pulls together when there’s a need.”