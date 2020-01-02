It can be a difficult job keeping food in the pantries of the county’s individuals in need, but with the right direction, the future of the local food bank is on a course for long-term sustainability.
Since she became the full-time Executive Director of FISH Food Bank in the fall of 2017, Peggy Morache has helped steer the organization through multiple challenges, all the while keeping the mission of the bank close to heart.
Along with providing meals to those in need through their open table and meals on wheels program beginning Jan. 1, the food bank also acts as a pantry, providing food for families to use in their own homes and ensuring other food banks within the county maintain adequate supplies. According to the organization’s website, a staff of three full-time and four part-time employees provide meals for 7,000 children during the summer, as well as providing groceries for 6,700 local families throughout the year and providing 1,100 meals to those who are hungry.
Providing these services to the community doesn’t come without its share of challenges, however. After a fire in 2014, the food bank relocated to Mercer Creek Church. Due to space constraints, the food bank was given notice in October that they needed to relocate their operations by February 2020. With the help of local legislators, the food bank received $772,000 in capital budget appropriations, which Morache will help them seek a new location for the food bank.
“It gives us the power to go forward,” she said. “It gives us the power to start. We have to have a warehouse and a pantry by early next year. We have to. Mercer has asked us to be completely off its campus by early 2020, so this gives us the opportunity to at least get that phase pretty much completed.”
While facing the hefty challenge of finding the right fit for a new facility, the food bank has continued to do what it does best: provide food for those in need. The bank hosted its annual Lower County Thanksgiving dinner as they have for years. At the 2018 event, Morache said the event continues to be free of charge due to the generosity of local organizations and businesses that donate food for the meal.
“Everybody is just extremely generous,” she said. “We just get a terrific outpouring every year.”
This year, the food bank took on another hefty challenge, taking the reins of the Lower County community Christmas basket event. The food bank began to reach out to local organizations in October, but ultimately ended up taking on the responsibility of organizing and executing the even this year. With a lot of hard work, the program was successful this year, donating presents to over 200 local families. Morache said the collective efforts of the food bank’s staff, as well as a team of dedicated volunteers made the event the success it was, and that the outpouring of generosity from members of the community reminded her why it is special to live in a place like Kittitas County.
“Seeing the way people rose to the occasion and took these families on and bought them presents to make sure they had a really special day,” she said. “It just really reinforced the meaning of Christmas.”
KEEPING THE PROGRAM ON TRACK
Those who have worked with Morache during her tenure at FISH said her dedication to keeping the organization moving forward has had a marked effect on the food bank’s ability to address and overcome challenges. FISH Board of Directors Chair Marcus Bowman has been with the organization for almost two decades. Prior to the fire in 2014, he said the organization had begun to talk about creating a model for sustainable funding. After the fire, he said the focus shifted to simply surviving.
“We had the insurance claim process we had to work through,” he said. “The replacement of a lot of our assets. We had to get reestablished in our new location at Mercer Creek Church, which they were super generous in offering us. We really spent the next two years figuring out what is our new normal.”
Prior to being named executive director, Bowman said Morache began her work with FISH in a volunteer capacity. Once she took on the full-time position after briefly serving as interim executive director, Bowman said she embraced the previous director’s work toward regaining a solid operational structure that would ensure the prolonged sustainability of the food bank.
“She came on board and she really took what the previous individual had begun to take us down that path,” he said. “She took those efforts and took them to the next level and largely owned the responsibility of getting us to a stable place financially.”
Bowman said some of Morache’s efforts to keep the food bank on track included looking at potential funding sources that would provide more structure to the organization. He said part of the strategy includes applying for and receiving grants, as well as showing donors that the food bank is serving specific needs and encouraging those donors to be active partners in that mission.
“We’ve got terrific community support, and I don’t think that’s changed at all in Peggy’s tenure,” he said. “In fact, it’s probably grown stronger because what she’s demonstrated is that we’re committed to finding ways to keep our organization sustainable.”
Along with strengthening the financial outlook for the organization, Bowman said Morache has also put a hefty amount of effort into the search for a new home for the food bank.
“That’s been another initiative that she’s really taken and owned,” he said. “Trying to figure out where FISH is going to settle permanently. Peggy’s been instrumental in spearheading that effort.”
Along with her efforts on the financial and relocation fronts, Bowman said one of Morache’s strongest traits is being able to lead by example, exerting personal effort and hours to go above and beyond to exhibit her passion in serving the mission of the food bank. He said this passion has been an inspiration and source of mentorship to both the employees and volunteers at the organization.
“I don’t think it took us very long after she started to realize that this was a person who could really step in,” he said. “Not just as an interim, but as a full-time executive director for a long as she wanted to be with the organization, and continue to take ownership of everything it means to run an organization the size of FISH and all the things we are doing in the community. She’s done that and she’s done a good job. I could say that unequivocally without her leadership, we wouldn’t be where we are today, or even close.”