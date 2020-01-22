2020 is getting off to a vigorous start for one local organization.
FISH Community Food Bank has recently received two $100,000 grants to help expand services and propel its plans for the next year ahead. One grant was awarded from Molina Healthcare and the other was received from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.
The grant funds will aid the organization in its handling of the Meals on Wheels and program, which the food bank recently took charge of from Elmview. The organization received the contract for the program this past summer and began services on Jan. 1. FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said taking charge of the Meals on Wheels program, which they call Food on the Move, as well as the senior nutrition program fits directly into their core mission as an organization.
“Our mission says that we will show the love of Christ by providing food, resources and hope,” she said. “I think it covers all three of those. When our drivers go in and deliver food, it’s a lot more than a meal. Sometimes it’s the only interaction people have all day with another human being. That’s got to be hope if nothing else is.”
Along with the Meals on Wheels and senior nutrition programs, the food bank is now in the position to help people get signed up for SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps. The senior nutrition program is held at Cavalry Baptist Church and is currently providing meals to seniors four days a week. In early February, Morache said the program will add Fridays to the mix, making meals available five days a week. While that program serves up to 50 people at times, the Meals on Wheels program serves close to 80 people throughout the county. Morache said a team approximately 10 individuals are charged with distributing the meals to the people that need them.
“We’re always accepting volunteers to do that delivery,” she said.
GOAL TO EXPAND
Morache said the goal is to expand the mobile food program to individuals throughout the county who may not qualify for the Meals on Wheels program, hence the rename to Food on the Move. She said a portion of the grant will enable the food bank to partner with other community entities such as Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Kittitas Community Health Department to identify people within the community who would benefit from a healthier diet, potentially cutting down on the incidents of diabetes and hypertension. Although still in the early stages, Morache said the plan is to create a mobile food pantry that can visit both the hospital and health department to aid in that goal.
“It’s truly cutting edge what this grant allows us to do,” she said. “The idea being that we will have food available on that mobile pantry that is specifically the kinds of things people should be eating to curb those diseases.”
Morache said both grants are being rolled into a 90-day planning phase, which is currently underway. She said the planning committee meets weekly in their goal to get the plans into motion.
“The services will dovetail, so they happen at the same time,” she said.
As the plans become concrete and move forward over the next few months, Morache said things are looking great for the organization and the people it serves.
“We think this is going to be a watershed year for FISH,” she said. “We are getting closer to identifying a piece of land with the idea that we will try to break ground sometime in 2020. We’ve said all along that we need our own space to provide these kinds of services. We need a place to make these programs happen. Thanks to the county letting us use the building at the airport as a temporary home, we have the space and the personnel to make these things happen. I think that FISH over the next 24 months is going to blossom.”