Beyond temporarily shattering our normal lifestyle routines, the spread of the novel coronavirus has had a profound effect on many segments of the nation’s economy.
As workers find themselves laid off and their margin of living becomes razor thin, many find themselves turning to a local safety net to keep their families fed. With growth in usage comes a need, however, for those who can spare a few dollars to help pad the pantry of our local food bank.
FISH Food Bank is currently asking people to donate canned protein items, such as chicken, tuna and meat-based pasta dishes. Executive Director Peggy Morache said the bank is low on those specific items and continues to also need basics such as pasta and pasta sauce, as well as kid-friendly items such as SpaghettiOs now that school has been cancelled for the rest of the year.
“Things that can be opened and left for a kid to eat during lunch if mom and dad have to go to work,” she said. “We’re very conscious of the fact that many of our pantry clients are shopping now with the idea that they’re feeding their child lunch as well as breakfast and dinner.”
The need comes as the food bank has seen a rapid uptick in usage at both its food pantry distribution point and its senior nutrition program. Morache said the pantry is seeing a 15% increase as of late, with the senior nutrition program up by 75%, a number she described as startling.
“We’re projecting that we will hit 25% increase in (pantry distribution), and it may even go higher than that,” she said. “Senior nutrition’s probably going to level out now at about an 80% increase.”
Despite being short in canned goods, Morache said the pantry is doing well in stocks of other types of food and she doesn’t foresee mass shortages at the food bank during the pandemic.
“We don’t think we’re going to be out of food or in danger of being out of food, nothing like that,” she said. “What we think will happen is that we’ll be low on certain items. Things that people like a lot and take a lot like soups, chilis and stews. That sort of thing.”
The food bank is also being supplemented by regular government food shipments, but Morache said the increased usage of food banks statewide has had an impact on the timing of those shipments. She said the government is working to expedite shipments that would normally come in May and June, shifting what would typically be monthly shipments to more of a weekly schedule. If the pandemic continues to have its current effect on the food bank, Morache said careful planning and communication will need to occur in order to ensure supply levels remain adequate.
“Because it takes them 90 days to then order what they will need to keep that flow coming, we’re a little concerned that we’re going to get to June and find out that there’s a delay in getting the food to us,” she said. “If we start seeing that we’re lagging with food, then we’ll just put the word out that we are trying to fill the gap between say, June 20 and July 15 until we can get another delivery.”
Besides the storage and nonperishable benefits of the canned proteins to those who receive them, the added upside to those who want help out by donating is that they are extremely inexpensive and easy to find in stores around town, with many of the items being requested costing approximately $1. To ease in the donation process, FISH has expanded their collection points to more locations around town so that people can make their drops while performing essential activities under the stay-at-home order.
Looking ahead, Morache said the food bank wants to be as prepared as possible for any changes that may come in the future, while ensuring that nobody is turned away if they need help putting food on their table.
“We’re looking at the items that are most popular and asking for donations of those,” she said. “We’ll spread those items out and pace ourselves around that, having it as backup if we need it.”