Amidst these trying times, a local resource prized to the community is finding ways to forge through and provide meals to residents in need.
FISH Food Bank has weathered the COVID-19 crisis, continuing to add to its food stocks and is working on expanding services to outlying communities while maintaining strict protocols.
“We’re still getting a lot of volunteers,” Director Peggy Morache said. “We’re still getting a lot of donations, but it’s slowed down a bit, not unexpectedly. COVID has become routine now, and people are slowing down a bit. We’re still doing pretty well.”
Despite a slight slowdown, outpouring from the community has still been robust during the pandemic, with organizations, businesses and individuals stepping up to help the food bank. Morache said individuals have even set up change buckets to help the cause.
“We have the generosity of our regular supporters,” she said. “We have a lot of people who did come in with the checks they had received from the government and we have a lot of new donors. We have one couple that comes every single month with a check for $1,000, which is wonderful.”
Residents who want to donate food to the bank might have noticed that the blue collection barrels placed around town have disappeared over the last few weeks. Morache said the food bank needed to take them back because they were running out of space to store the food.
“We brought the barrels in because we were getting so much food from the government that we were having trouble putting it all away,” she said. “It’s a nice problem to have and it won’t last forever. Since that time however, we have added Ronald and Roslyn to our mobile pantry. We are in discussions with the folks at Thorp whether or not to add them. We do Kittitas routinely, and we’re also serving the students at CWU who are still here. Some of them couldn’t go home because of travel restrictions in other countries. The food is going out. We are not just sitting on this food with nowhere for it to go.”
SUMMER SERVICE
Prior to the pandemic, Morache said the food bank served approximately 2,000 CWU students a year, and that the number has increased. Along with the increase with college-aged students being served, she said the food bank’s summer lunch program has also seen exponential growth.
“We are inundated this year,” she said. “Last year, just for comparison we served 7,500 meals for the entire 10 weeks. This year, we are already at about 10,000 meals. We’re routinely serving 800, 900 meals a day. There’s a lot of families with a lot of need out there.”
Residents who want to donate food to the bank still have the opportunity to donate directly to the bank, as well as participating in grocery drives put on by local grocery stores like Grocery Outlet. Morache said the recent fundraising drive at Fred Meyer, however, is slightly misleading.
“Frankly, I’ve asked them to try to make it clearer,” she said. “That money does not go directly to us. It goes to Northwest Harvest, so people get the money and the money is used for people, but it’s not this community.”
For those who want to continue to donate food, Morache said the food bank can still use staples such as pasta and pasta sauce, as well as canned proteins and products that can be used as part of the summer student lunch program. She added that financial donations to the food bank are preferred, as they can use their buying power to stretch a dollar further than a normal shopper can.
“$5 for us, we can usually end up with $15 worth of food,” she said. “If they go to the supermarket with $5, then they’re going to have a lot less food than we can purchase.”
Morache said the food bank is sticking to protocols, requiring masks when people come in to utilize pantry services. She said the food bank is going back to the client choice system next week, where people can come in and pick out food they want instead of being given a pre-chosen box of food.
“We’re doing that very cautiously,” she said. “We’re watching the numbers of people coming into the distribution waiting room and keeping it safe so we never have more than four in there at a time. While we’re not going back to business as usual, we are trying to ease up a bit and get people out of the wind and weather as best as we can.”
Looking ahead, Morache said she doesn’t anticipate shortages in food supplies due to a combination of government and community support.
“Like everybody else, we are concerned about this fall and winter,” she said. “We do have contingency plans on how we would serve food as the weather worsens and if there is a another spike (in cases) here. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen, but we have no intention of not being there for this community as we have been for the last 50 years. We will be there. We will find a way to serve the community and make sure no one is hungry. Our mobile pantry will continue to operate through the winter. We’ll get the food out there.”