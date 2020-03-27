As employees around the county are laid off due to the novel coronavirus, the need for aid is ramping up, and local businesses are working hand in hand with the local food bank to answer the call.
Multiple restaurants have made the decision to close entirely until the ban on public gatherings is lifted and have found themselves with food stocks that cannot be used in their business operations. As a result, they have made the decision to donate their stocks to FISH Food Bank.
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the list of food has been extensive, ranging from produce to eggs and dairy coming in from the restaurants that are closed temporarily.
“It’s been very helpful, because our numbers are already up by 10%,” she said. “It’s been really good to have that.”
Morache said the donated food has found its way into both the pantry and the large number of frozen meals being produced for the senior nutrition program.
“It depends on what it is and how we can use it,” she said. “Produce would go directly to the pantry, because we’re only doing frozen meals right now for the seniors. It’s evenly distributed.”
As the donations have flowed in from restaurants, Morache said the list is so extensive that it would be hard to name every business that has participated. This doesn’t mean they aren’t recognized by the organization, however.
“We’ve had so many businesses step up for us,” she said. “We are thanking them every Friday. We call them our superhero roll call, and we do it every single Friday to thank the people who have helped us during the week.”
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Despite the temporary restaurant closures, Morache said some of them are going above and beyond the call to help the food bank in getting people fed during the week. Daily Bread & Mercantile has begun providing soup and rolls to the food bank on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, and Ellensburg Pasta Company delivers food to the bank on Tuesdays where it is packaged and distributed from Cavalry Baptist Church. Although the food bank is filling the gap on Thursday, Morache said she hopes another business might step in to help.
“We would love to have a restaurant take it,” she said. “But right now, we have food and we are able to do that, so we are distributing food on Thursdays.”
Although the food bank is working on ramping up supplies for the anticipated growth in need, Morache said the ability for local restaurants to help during the week has been extremely helpful to the food bank’s mission.
“It’s phenomenal,” she said. “It takes the pressure off us, because we would feel obligated to have some form of meals ready since we can’t do congregate meals and distribute them those five days. With the restaurants stepping up and filling that gap for us, it allows us to focus on making sure we’ve got food for the pantry and it allows our cooks to cook ahead and get the frozen meals ready so there’s never any lag in service around sending out the frozen meals for senior nutrition once a week.”
CHANGING PATTERNS
As the food bank settles into its new safety protocol, Morache said the loss of congregational meals through the senior nutrition program has been felt among the community.
“Everybody misses that fellowship,” she said. “That opportunity to be with other people. For some of our seniors, it’s the only time during the day that they actually have a chance to have a conversation.”
To mitigate that loss, Morache said the drivers who are delivering the food are trying to take an extra moment during their hectic schedule to stop and chat with their clients. During that process, Morache said the drivers are observing all the necessary safety requirements in order to reduce the risk of community spread.
“They’re fully gloved and masked,” she said. “We’re taking every precaution around social distancing and making sure both our drivers and our clients are safe. They do try to talk just a little bit about their day and how they’re feeling.”
Despite the changes, Morache said both volunteers and clients understand why it is important to stay the course and make the necessary changes during the pandemic.
“Everybody has settled in,” she said. “Everybody recognizes that is something we all have to do in order to survive this. People are being good sports about this and doing their part.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Morache said the 10% increase in traffic to the pantry has been compressed to the last 10 days. She said the realistic expectation is that this is only the beginning of growth in need for the services offered by the food bank.
“We are bracing ourselves for extraordinary pantry use,” she said. “We do have extra food coming in. We’ve leased storage units and had containers brought up to the food bank, so we have a place to store things. We have been trying to find extra refrigeration and we’ve been talking to some people to try to work that out, but we’re pretty much braced for the long haul. We know people will need us if this thing drags on and on with no end in sight, so we’re prepared.”
Morache said the community has rallied behind the food bank when it comes to volunteering. She said volunteer numbers are holding strong, but they are always looking for more people to step in and help.
“We’ve had a lot of people who are at home right now because their job is gone,” she said. “They’ve come to us to volunteer and help fill their day, which has been a wonderful thing and a real blessing because we’ve lost volunteers who are 60 or older and aren’t comfortable coming out. We’ve been able to fill those gaps with people who are calling, and we are still getting volunteers. We are very grateful for anyone who comes and works with us.”
For those who may not be able to volunteer but still want to help, the food bank can always use other means of contributions. Although financial help is always gratefully accepted, Morache said the pantry is currently short on certain items, including canned goods such as ravioli and chili, as well as other pasta products and sauce. Those who can help will find drop boxes at Ellensburg Pet Center, Daily Bread & Mercantile, Sherwin Williams, Brooklyn’s Pizza and Wing Central’s Roadhouse Grill.
Morache said the combined help from local businesses and community members stepping up to volunteer and/or donate is essential to the food bank’s continued success and sustainability, especially during the current pandemic.
“I think it’s wonderfully generous,” she said. “At a time when people are struggling with the decision of whether to keep their business going in some way with takeout or whatever, they take time out to think about those people who don’t have options, who rely on others to help them eat. I think that speaks volumes about this community. It’s working together that will ensure we will get through this.”