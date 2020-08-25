A local lifeline to some of Kittitas County’s most vulnerable families has finally found a solid home.
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to agree to a 50-year lease term for FISH Community Food Bank to occupy the former Elmview recycling facility at Bowers Field. FISH Director Peggy Morache she is delighted by the decision, as it clears the way for the food bank to move forward on renovations to the building, including an addition she said will provided much-needed space for food bank operations.
“Ultimately, that benefits the entire county, because our food bank is the only one in Kittitas County,” she said. “The food that we store in our food bank is distributed from there to the five pantries in the county.”
Although the lease is for a 50-year period, Morache said the lease will be looked at after 30 years, and there was concern on the side of the food bank that they would be left on the hook for the money invested in the building if the county wanted to go in another direction.
“We wanted some level of comfort, some protection,” she said.
Morache said there were certain factors that needed to be worked out with the county prior to the lease being voted in by the commissioners, the issue of recourse in case of a future change being one of them. In the end, she said the food bank compromised on those terms.
“We feel much better about that,” she said. “Frankly, the county is welcoming us out there because we’re probably going to do a $5 million addition out there. That’s going to be a terrific anchor for the airport business park. We’ll be the first one out there, and we’re going to have a beautiful building. It will be a showpiece, both for us and for the county as they try to cultivate that business park.”
Once all the negotiations were complete, Morache said she feels good about the lease that has been agreed upon by both sides.
“We gave up some things and the county gave up some things,” she said. “That’s really how it should be if there’s going to be a good negotiation.”
The former Elmview building is approximately 7,000 square feet. Morache said the food bank is currently using part of the building as a warehouse and part as a food pantry, along with areas for administrative offices and pantry reception. She said the plan is to double the size of the building, making the warehouse approximately the footprint of the current building.
“We will have a larger reception area for the pantry, so that we will be able to do some educational programs,” Morache said. “We’ll be able to do some food demonstrations, show people how to use some of the fresh vegetables we have available. Help people learn the benefits of good nutrition and exercise.”
Morache said the food bank plans to partner with other social services agencies within the community to visit the food bank and put on demonstrations and educational services for food bank clients. By doing so, she said those agencies can expand their outreach within the community.
“Right now, we partner with CWU’s nutrition department,” she said. “We expect to do more of that and be able to accommodate more interns. We also partner with Community Health of Central Washington on education programs around nutrition.”
Morache said the food bank also partners with Kittitas County Community Health to work on recipes for the pantry, as well as with WorkSource. She said they plan to utilize the new space to have job search and skills classes put on by them.
“All those agencies are excited,” she said. “We’re excited. It really is going to be king of a one-stop shop where people can get help.”