A group of intrepid interns spent their summer social distancing in the most rewarding of ways, working to find answers and provide solutions to complex environmental issues within our region.
The interns from Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group worked throughout the summer on two major projects along waterways in Kittitas County. One project involved assessing mortality rates of cottonwood trees within riparian zones along a 30-mile stretch of the Yakima River. The other project involved rescuing hundreds of juvenile bull trout from the upper Kachess River.
Mid-Columbia Education Coordinator Emily Smith said this year’s internship program was affected by the pandemic in that they only had five interns this year when they would normally have double that number. The number of projects were also cut down this year, but the interns still had plenty of work to do on the projects that were implemented. Interns worked a total of either 200 or 300 hours during their term. Smith said the interns came from universities throughout the region, including some who attend Central Washington University.
“I think this year was special because everything was so uncertain,” she said. “The interns all had radiant attitudes that made the work possible, especially in a pandemic when we really don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Without interns to help move projects forward, Smith said the projects would be forced to operate on a much smaller scope. As a former intern herself, she said the experience opens up doors for newly graduated students eager to begin their careers in the environmental field.
“The perk of us being a nonprofit and having so many partners is all of our networking connections,” she said. “It’s easy to find out what you like and don’t like, which I think your future employer is going to appreciate, being clear on what you know and what you’re willing to do.”
FOCUS ON COTTONWOODS
The project that interns spent the bulk of their time on during the summer involved trudging through dense riparian thickets along the Yakima River to study cottonwood trees. Mid-Columbia Project Manager and plant ecologist Katrina Strathmann began approximately one year ago in an attempt to seek more information about the health of the trees.
“There was research done in the early 2000s by a group of researchers who identified that cottonwood forests are not regenerating,” she said. “As older trees are dying off and falling into the river, which is a normal process, they are not regenerating. There’s no new trees being generated to come fill their place.”
Although Strathmann said cottonwoods tend to live approximately 100 years in the riparian zones they inhabit, she said the majority of them encountered in the region tend to be in the 40 to 60-year old range.
“We’re trying to get ahead of a problem we perceive may be coming and figure out the extent of the problem and then develop some restoration strategies on how to manage our forests so we have healthy riparian corridors along the Yakima River in the future,” she said. “We surveyed 30 miles of the Yakima River this year from the confluence of the Teanaway to the mouth of the Yakima Canyon. We did that with the support of interns.”
Strathmann said a team of interns would accompany technicians and Mid-Columbia staff on a daily basis, collecting data at 44 sites along the 30-mile stretch of river. Interns surveyed the size, age and number of trees in each survey area. They also surveyed the undergrowth in the riparian zones and measured topography in the survey areas to assess where the trees grow most successfully.
“It was a very successful project,” Strathmann said. “We had really hard-working interns and staff and really wonderful attitudes. It is not easy work laying out and surveying a transect through a riparian forest.”
BOOTS ON THE GROUND
Mid-Columbia intern and Central Washington University student Samantha Darling was one of the intrepid few selected to participate in the summer program. Darling began as a part-time intern for the group, later switching to full-time and focusing primarily on the cottonwood assessment project. Darling said this year’s group was unique in that it was made up entirely of women, creating a special dynamic within the group.
“That was really cool to see how that came together,” she said. “We all got along really well and some of us became really good friends out of it.”
Darling began her internship in early June and wrapped up in August. When she signed up for the internship, Darling said she was not sure what to expect from her summer experience.
“I expected to go collect some data in the woods, get together back in the office and then go our separate ways,” she said. “It really turned to be much more than that, and I walked away with a lot more knowledge than I expected which is fantastic. I think it was one of the best internships I will ever receive.”
Darling recently completed her studies at CWU, majoring in biology with a focus on botany. She said her interest in botany made the cottonwood assessment project a perfect fit for her skills, with the experience in the field helping to broaden her skills in plant identification and riparian forest ecology. Now that she’s back at home in North Carolina, she said her goal is to find more internships similar to the one she completed this summer as she continues to develop her career plan.
“I will continue to try and find internships like this where it specifically looks at the botany aspect of things,” she said. “Working out in the field instead of just entering data on a computer. I got the best of both worlds this summer.”