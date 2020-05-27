Fitness centers are now open, albeit with restrictions. While many centers are planning out the next moves, Empowered Fitness in Ellensburg opened almost immediately after the phase 2 announcement was made.
Owner Jeff Wood said the first day back open wasn’t very busy, but the phone and social media has been “crazy.” Empowered Fitness is only seeing customers in classes of five people max and is having anywhere between four to eight classes a day, each about 45 minutes to an hour long.
He is happy to finally be open for business and is excited to be bringing in new customers. He said even though the gym was closed for so long, they have had help from their members.
“It has been difficult waiting for this day to happen,” Wood said. “But we have had an immensely loyal membership base and clientele who have stayed with us through this whole thing, I am very appreciative of them.”
He said there has been some down time to prep the gym and organize everything after being closed for two months. He has safety posters on the walls around the gym and has reorganized to keep everyone a safe distance from each other.
Wood has hanged the layout to create workout stations. These stations are six feet apart from each other and has all the gear someone would need for one of his classes. In theory, a gym goer would be able to spend the entire workout at their station, or close to it.
The gym is currently pre-registration only. People interested in joining can do so through the Empowered Fitness website.
He is taking care to sanitize all the equipment before and after every class. He takes extra care to sanitize commonly touched areas such as barbells will be cleaned at least eight to ten times a day.
Gym goer Alison Simmons is happy to be working out with her friends again. She was at the gym with Marta Jauregui and Katie Gibson. The three of them had an afternoon time slot to themselves.
“It’s inspiring to be back, it gives you motivation because you are around people and working out with people instead of by yourself,” Simmons said.
Simmons, Jauregui and Gibson are not too concerned with the risk of catching the coronavirus. They are confident they are staying safe and are keeping six-feet from each other while working out.
“When it comes to safety, we are trying to respect the things that are being asked of us,” Jauregui said.
Because it is difficult and sometimes dangerous to workout while wearing a mask, Wood does not expect people to when they come to the gym. To compensate for this, he makes sure people keep separate from each other, and provides hand sanitizers and other cleaning products at each workout station.
Ellensburg CrossFit is also one of the fitness centers that has opened because of Phase 2. Owner Taylor Clark said they are seeing classes of five people, nine times a day, each class an hour long.
“It feels different for sure,” Clark said. “We’re used to having at least 40 people in here at one time. When we are limited, the feel is for sure, going to be different.”
Clark said classes are filling up quick, and they require people to RSVP for a class. Running five people at time gets them through 45 people a day, which was around the usual class size before the outbreak.
They are also taking the virus seriously. Clark said they want to stay open, so they are following the guidelines put forward by the state. They are cleaning all equipment and he has all the new rules posted around the gym.
Manager Brian Harvey of Anytime Fitness said they are going to remain closed until they have a solid plan in place that can follow the states guidelines. He expects the gym to be open sometime next week.
Efficient Fitness at 506 N. Ruby St. in Ellensburg provides private one-on-one instruction, and is open by appointment only at 425-214-2251.