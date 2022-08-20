Brad Fitterer sat at a dining room table set in the middle of the main showroom of the fine furniture store he’s owned and operated for the past 46 years.
Fitterer’s Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. Its illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
The business and the Fitterer family have always been associated with doing the right thing with a sense of civic duty, good people that are strong supporters of the rodeo, the Ellensburg Christian School, the Ellensburg Downtown Association, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce, Jazz in the Valley and various other civic projects.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Fitterer smiled and greeted two customers as they walked through the door, more like an old friend than someone trying to make a sale.
Fitterer’s Furniture celebrated its 125th year of service last September. Now, the end of an era is nearing. Brad intends to close the doors for good by the end of October.
It’s been a good run from generation to generation dating back to when founders Phillip and Frank Fitterer started the business in 1896, he said.
“We owed it to ourselves and the community to celebrate 125 years,” said Fitterer, who turns 72 later this year. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is the relationships we’ve built over the years. I’m proud of our customer appreciation.
“We believe in Ellensburg. We are so diversified here with our hospital, our daily newspaper, the university, downtown association and the agri-business.”
FOURTH GENERATION
The fourth-generation owner said the idea of phasing out has been percolating for the past two, or three years. He reached out to family, daughters, nieces, and past employees without interest.
It would be a lot easier if we could just sell, he said. But potential buyers outside the family didn’t come about.
“So, we listed the building. We’ll have a going-out-of-business sale through September and close our doors in October,” he said.
From a historical standpoint, it is unusual to have a small business operating in the same family ownership for 125 years, he said at the time of the 125th anniversary.
Upstairs, he still has some of the original furniture from the 1800s, a rocking chair, a dresser and chairs, with all its specialty woodworking of a century past.
TRANSPARENCY
Fitterer has been transparent in the process with his employees and customers alike. They are already in the process of establishing the warranties that manufacturers will honor on all sales.
Founders Phillip and Frank came to Ellensburg in 1896 to manage the popular hotel the Horton House, which operated for many years as the Antlers Hotel until it was destroyed by fire in 1977.
Having purchased a considerable amount of furniture to operate the hotel, Phillip and Frank bought E.T. Barden’s secondhand store on the northwest corner of Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.
“The family history is a great story,” Pat Fitterer said. “People ask if the store was here first, but actually (Phillip and Frank) buying the furniture first, then built the store.
“It was just two brothers looking for a way to make a living. The big break came with the railroad coming to town.”
FITTERER BROTHERS FURNITURE
The original business was called Fitterer Brothers Furniture. It has been in the family for all that time. Joe Fitterer worked in the family furniture business, one of the oldest in the Ellensburg community, with his father, Clarence, his uncle Louis and his brother, George.
The firm was later turned over to Joe’s son, Jon, and nephew, Brad.
Jon Fitterer concluded a 39-year career in the furniture business with his retirement in 2011. He and Brad worked together for almost 40 years, before Brad eventually purchased Jon’s share.
“I can remember my granddad and my dad started us out washing the windows. My job every Saturday and Sunday was to wash every one of the windows, and every truck,” Jack Fitterer recalled. “My gosh, we did all that in two days.”
MADE ITS MARK
The Fitterer family made its mark in Ellensburg with quality service and civic duty.
“I worked with my grandfather in the business. I was only 18-19 when dad needed help when Uncle George was going through cancer,” Long-time business partner Jon Fitterer said. “Our family history dates way back. Our family was one of the original pioneers in the Kittitas Valley. My great-grandmother (Emma Daverin) was one of the first non-Natives born in the valley. It’s a heritage that goes back for generations.
“We’ve survived the 1905 fire. Fitterer’s rose from the ashes. In 1985, rains flooded the downtown so high drift boats were going down the street in front of the Daily Record. We’ve survived just about anything from the Great Depression to COVID.”
Jon Fitterer, former business partner: “I was Brad’s partner for almost 39 years. My dad is Joe and Brad’s dad was George. We prided ourselves in making sure that our customer was happy. When you bought a piece of furniture, you bought a piece of the future. It was going to last that long.
“We were always civic-minded. As a past president, Rotary was always a big part. Mom and dad were instrumental in helping the Clymer museum get started. Respect comes to mind. Respect isn’t something given to you, you have to earn it. I am certainly sorry to see the end of generations of family livelihood.”
Rick Cole, Ellensburg Rodeo arena director: “Fitterer’s has been a part of this community for 100-plus years. I’m sad to see it go because (Brad) has done an incredible job marketing it to the whole state. He’s a very astute businessman and a good friend.
“Brad was an invaluable member of the rodeo board of directors in the late ‘80s that headed the rodeo in the right direction. Brad was one of those board members along with Scott Repp, Joel Smith, Roger Weaver and countless others that were part of that magical era in the late ‘80s, and early ‘90s to change the future of the rodeo and put it where it is now.”
Joel Smith, former Ellensburg Rodeo board member, former Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame president: “The Fitterers grew up right across the street from me. I’ve known the whole family since I was a really young kid. They’re a very successful bunch of kids. It’s just a great family.
“Brad, there’s nobody better than that guy. He’s very community-oriented, always looking for ways to give back to the community. He did a lot for the rodeo when he was on the board and has done a lot for the Hall of Fame. (Fitterer’s) always hosted our Hall of Fame artists and sponsors meet and greet. When I was on the Jazz in the Valley board, they were one of our venues. He stepped right up and made it comfortable for the people that went there.”
Don Solberg, long-time Jazz in the Valley board member: “I still remember the look on the faces of the professional musicians when we told them they were going to be performing in a furniture store. One guy told me he’d been performing for 20 years and never performed in a furniture store, but once they did, they loved it.
“Closing the store is going to be a huge loss to the community. They were the go-to local furniture store for generations. As a customer, I thought the customer service was amazing. They would come out and install it, and a week later if you just didn’t like the color, they’d come get it and bring it back. It’s going to be sad to see them go, but I understand the realities of retiring and no one else in the family wanting to carry on the tradition.”
Les Miller, longtime Ellensburg resident now living in Arizona: “The first thing I think of is it’s kind of sad because it’s been around for a long time. My mother worked for them for 25 years back in the late ‘40s up until 1973. My grandmother also worked there.
“I used to go down there after school a little bit and help out. I remember shoveling snow one time and I got to thinking why am I doing this when he had so many grandkids? Fitterer’s is an institution with all good people. You hate to see them go out of business; their customer service was amazing. It’s difficult to find that these days.”
Roylene Crawford, Spirit of West representative: “It’s a sad thing. It will be a hole in downtown, a hole in the heart of downtown Ellensburg. It’s probably time for Brad to retire. It’s totally understandable and now he can go out on a high note.
“Brad was on the rodeo board for several years. It’s been a real pleasure over all the years I’ve known him. He’s been active in a lot of things like the chamber or Jazz in the Valley. I consider him a friend of mine. They will be missed.”
Sonja Mitchell, Mid-State Aviation: “I’ve known Brad for 32 years. I love his store and I love his customer service. It’s like walking into an institution. I walk by their windows and just love their displays and the quality of the product available.
“Brad supports the schools and other things in the community. His wife Connie was the office manager out at Mid-State Aviation for 15 years. Brad was on the rodeo board with my husband Ron, so we’ve known the family for many years. Fitterer’s has been here for 125 years and I’m very sad to see it go.”
Sandy Bankston, Ellensburg customer: “We moved over here into an old historic home in the university district 15 years ago. I came in here and Brad spent hours with me. The designer I worked with had worked with him for years. It was just a pleasant experience.
“He really wanted to make sure I was happy with my purchases, and it had the look that I wanted. It was all quality and beautiful stuff. I am the director of the CASA, which is a courts advocates program, Brad and Fitterer’s are big supporters of the non-profit. It makes a difference when you have a community business owner that’s a leader. People see that he has been a sponsor at our fundraisers it makes others want to get involved.”