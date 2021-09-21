top story Fitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of service By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Members of the Fitterer family pose for photos in the show room window Friday night at the 125th anniversary celebration. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Brad Fitterer is the president and CEO of Fitterer’s Furniture in Ellensburg. Courtesy photo Members of the Fitterer family, back row from left, Richard, Jack and Pat. Sitting, from left, Brad and Emma pose Friday night at the 125th anniversary of Fitterer's Furniture. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Fitterer's Furniture celebrated 125 years of business with an open house. Rodney Harwood//Daily Record Fitterer's Furniture is an icon in Ellensburg, celebrating its 125th anniversary. Fitterer's Furniture is a fixture on the corner of Fourth and Main. It's illustrious history dates back to 1896 when it was originally located on Third and Main near old Robber's Roost trading post.The Fitterers are a famous family known as leaders of commerce and civic responsibilities. Pat Fitterer is the second winningest coach in Washington state, having won 700 basketball games during his coaching career, which spanned more than 35 seasons at Highland, Kentwood, Sehome, Eisenhower and Ellensburg.Jack Fitterer's son Scott was recently named the Carolina Panther's general manager in January of 2021 after spending 20 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, most recently as the vice president of football operations. But what they are known for here in Central Washington is providing quality service and fine furniture, same as when founders Phillip and Frank Fitterer started the business at the turn of the century — the 20th century that is.Fitterer's Furniture is celebrating 125 years of service, dating back to 1896, and on Friday night the showroom was filled with friends and family. But what they are known for here in Central Washington is providing quality service and fine furniture, same as when founders Phillip and Frank Fitterer started the business at the turn of the century — the 20th century that is.Fitterer’s Furniture is celebrating 125 years of service, dating back to 1896, and on Friday night the showroom was filled with friends and family. It looked more like a family reunion than a reception with children running around exploring and balloons everywhere.But this family reunion included city leaders, city council members, civic leaders, and yes, friends and family, to help the local business celebrate 125 years and still going strong.“From a historical standpoint, it’s pretty unusual to have any small business be in the same family ownership for 125 years,” said corporate president and chief operating officer Brad Fitterer, who is a fourth-generation owner.“To the city of Ellensburg, I think it’s pretty unusual to be anchored here across the street from the Daily Record and the Palace, which are three of the oldest businesses in the city.”Brad explained doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do is as much of his family’s genetic makeup as doing business.“We have always tried to give back to the community in as many ways as possible,” he explained. “That’s why we’ve always been strong supporters of the rodeo, the Ellensburg Christian School, the Ellensburg Downtown Association and Jazz in the Valley.“We absolutely enjoy and love doing that. This community grabs a hold of you. We are so fortunate to have four seasons and have the stability of a good hospital. We have the cosmopolitan aspect given to a rural community by Central Washington University and a thriving downtown. It’s just a great place to live.” In recent generations, the Fitterers have branched out in many directions since founders Phillip and Frank came to Ellensburg in 1896 to manage the popular hotel the Horton House, which operated for many years as the Antlers Hotel until it was destroyed by fire in 1977.Having purchased considerable amount of furniture to operate the hotel, Phillip and Frank bought E.T. Barden secondhand store on the northwest corner of Third and Main near the old Robber’s Roost trading post.“The family history is a great story,” Pat said. “People ask if the store was here first, but actually (Phillip and Frank) bought the furniture first, then built the store.“It was just two brothers looking for a way to make a living. The big break came with the railroad coming to town.”The original business was called Fitterer Brothers Furniture. It has been in the family for all that time. Joe Fitterer worked in the family furniture business, one of the oldest in the Ellensburg community, with his father, Clarence, his uncle Louis and his brother, George.The firm was later turned over to Joe’s son, Jon, and nephew, Brad.Jon Fitterer concluded a 40-year career in the furniture business with his retirement in 2011. He and Brad worked together for more than 30 years, before Brad eventually purchased Jon’s share.“I can remember my granddad and my dad started us out washing the windows. My job every Saturday and Sunday was to wash every one of the windows, and every truck,” Jack recalled. “My gosh, we did all that in two days.“What was really the corker, a guy named Pat Patterson and I had to lay battleship linoleum at the Morgan Junior School in all the halls and classrooms one summer. That did it for me. Every story was told with a smile as if recalling one loving family moment after another. The work was hard, the determination even more so.But the Fitterer family has made its mark and has done its best to make Ellensburg a better place to live. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com 