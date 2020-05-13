Five additional COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the outbreak at the Twin City Foods facility in Ellensburg, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
Three of the individuals received re-testing and two of the additional cases are family members of employees. All patients continue to be stable at this time and there are no hospitalizations.
The variance application also continues to be on hold. At this time, residents should be operating under the Phase 1 of Washington’s Phased Approach. Additional information on Phase 1 requirements can be found at https://www.governor.wa.gov/news-media/chart-washingtons-phased-approach. The release to Phase 2 has not occurred at this time. With the local health order expiring today (Wednesday), the county's Incident Management Team will provide additional information on how the county will proceed.
“We know this is weighing heavy on the minds of our county residents,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Kittitas County has 44 positive COVID-19 cases — not all the cases associated with Twin City Foods reside in Kittitas County. According to the county release, the majority of cases associated with the current outbreak were symptomatic.
During the period that the county’s application for variance to move to phase two has been on place on hold at the state level, the release said the county’s Incident Management Team has heard feedback from members of the community regarding the situation.
“People are anxious to open, people are anxious about getting sick, and people want answers,” the release said. “Your IMT is listening and sees community members escalating, losing hope, and becoming angrier in response to an illness we can’t see.”
To move forward with the variance, the release stated that the IMT must suppress the current outbreak, which requires broad community effort. As of Wednesday, all close contacts from the COVID positive patients tested on Friday have been contacted, quarantined, or isolated. The release states that individuals who are connected to someone who is impacted are welcome to provide assistance with grocery delivery or medications so that COVID patients and those exposed can stay home.
“Though our application is “on pause,” we continue working through the response plan submitted to show that IMT’s capabilities are not exceeded and we can keep the outbreak from threatening our entire community,” the release stated. “The other two options are either a yes or a no from the state; however, the yes is not going to happen at this time. The state, without additional evidence to show that this outbreak is not a threat to our entire community, cannot grant the variance. The “no” from the state would mean we are denied, and we have to redraft and complete the application again, which would require another 21 days with no COVID-positive cases in our county.”
The release states that the IMT believes they can prove that the community is protected, an outbreak can be contained, and the county is ready for phase two. To demonstrate that readiness, the county’s assessment coordinator is working with IMT personnel in providing a detailed report that shows how the team will keep this outbreak from being a community threat. The information will include the amount of testing completed within mere hours, the number of people contacted, the amount of people in isolation or quarantine, and the plan moving forward, which may include additional testing to show the amount of disease present in our community from this outbreak.
“Our Incident Management Team can no longer wait, because our community can no longer wait,” Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “Our application was a quick turnaround and impressed the state. We intend to have this report out to the state by Friday.”