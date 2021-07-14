Funny what all can happen in span of a year. Couple of years ago the Ellensburg Rodeo was one step closer to its centennial with the grand stands full to watch Sage Kimzey win another Xtreme Bulls championship on Saturday night in Ellensburg.
Then boom, like a head butt from Bodacious, along comes the COVID-19 pandemic and the rodeo world looks like a ghost town for over a year.
Seems only right that the Ellensburg Rodeo will be inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame on the same day the general public will be able to see the artwork for the 2021 Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame fundraiser, “Flags of Fame.”
The Flags of Fame exhibit went up in the entrance way to the local hall of fame on Tuesday afternoon. Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon carefully eyed the art as he hung the 15 pieces of art for this year’s fundraiser.
As always, the local and regional artists working behind the theme of “Flags of Fame” were brilliant with their creativity. There will be a private showing on Friday and the general public is welcome to come and take a look on Saturday. The work will be on display until the auction on Aug. 28 at Hillcrest Farms on Moe Road.
“The work is amazing as ever. We’re going to change the look of the entrance going into the Ellensburg Hall of Fame, featuring the artists and their work,” board member Marie Smith said. “The space in the entryway was a gift from the Clymer, because they normally have it set aside for new artists.
“There will be a private showing on Friday and then the public will be able to come in and see the great work. They will also be able to cast their vote for their favorite work, because the top artists will receive an award.”
Award-winning Pacific Northwest artist Kris Jenott has created two paintings in acrylic with matte finishes, which gives the appearance of oil paintings. Her paintings of a rider carrying Ol’ Glory blowing in the wind are now on display at the Western Culture and Art Center at 416 N Pearl Street,
Photographer and artist Samantha Robbins gave a unique perspective with a bronc rider taking on the challenges of the bucking horse while holding an American flag in his free hand. Penny Hammer’s piece is titled “Freedom Run” and a tribute to Ellensburg trick riders Oscar Berger and Bev Berger, the Flying Cossacks.
Amanda Hanson returning to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame fundraising program this year. She involves a unique style of needle felting in her project. Kittitas senior John Schmidt work is dye and burn on a deer hide.
The list of talented artists work on display also includes Aaron Munson, Kenneth Hurley, Patti Erikson, Lynne MCowin, Julie Baugher, Austin Smith, John Brotherton, Betty Severin, Damian Smith, Amanda Hanson and Hita Von Mende.
As the world shifts back into pre-pandemic life, with the newest ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee on the horizon, art fans and rodeo fans can get a jump start on it all with Flags of Fame show in the Western Heritage Center.